Unilog.SC Publishes July 2026 Industry Research Report, Revealing Why One in Seven Service Truck Dispatches Never Needed to Happen

LYNBROOK, N.Y., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog.SC , a leading global supply chain design and execution company, today released its July 2026 Industry Research Report, One in Seven Truck Dispatches with Service Parts into the Field Never Needed to Happen , examining where artificial intelligence is creating measurable improvements across service supply chains and where organizations continue to rely on operational expertise to deliver successful customer outcomes.

The research is based on insights from Eyal Yossef, VP of Supply Chain Solutions at Unilog.SC, and Tas Hirani, Global Director of Enablement at Aquant, who brings more than 11 years of experience in field service AI adoption. The report reveals that AI creates the most value by improving diagnosis, accelerating repetitive tasks, and increasing operational visibility, but that experienced professionals remain essential for the complex decisions that determine service outcomes. Rather than replacing human expertise, the research concludes AI is most effective when it augments decision-making with better data and faster insights.

"There's no question AI is becoming an important capability across service supply chains, but many organizations still overestimate where it creates the most value," said Eyal Yossef, VP of Supply Chain Solutions at Unilog.SC. "The organizations seeing the strongest results are not trying to automate every decision. They are identifying where AI can eliminate administrative work, improve speed, and surface better information while ensuring experienced professionals remain responsible for the operational decisions that directly impact customers."

The report finds that AI is already improving functions such as demand forecasting, repair triage, document processing, knowledge retrieval, inventory planning, and exception management. However, its greatest contribution to the exchange and repair loop is improving visibility and decision support—not replacing operational execution. While AI can accelerate diagnosis, surface better information, and streamline workflows, organizations still depend on effective network design, accurate inventory positioning, and experienced professionals to ensure service commitments are met.

Key findings include:

No-fault-found is a data failure, not a parts failure: No-fault-found returns represent a significant cost driver in exchange pools, with the root cause often traced back to unrecorded symptoms rather than defective parts.

No-fault-found returns represent a significant cost driver in exchange pools, with the root cause often traced back to unrecorded symptoms rather than defective parts. Parts shotgunning gets expensive fast: Swapping costly components instead of diagnosing root cause can run close to half a million dollars in unnecessary replacements within 24 hours at a single site.

Swapping costly components instead of diagnosing root cause can run close to half a million dollars in unnecessary replacements within 24 hours at a single site. AI's edge is visibility, not prediction: AI does not move a part. The physical network remains a supply chain problem, not a technology problem.

AI does not move a part. The physical network remains a supply chain problem, not a technology problem. Returns build gradually, not overnight: AI value builds gradually, not overnight: Organizations see the strongest returns by treating adoption as a data and change-management initiative, with payback driven by improved productivity and faster onboarding rather than immediate headcount reductions.

Organizations see the strongest returns by treating adoption as a data and change-management initiative, with payback driven by improved productivity and faster onboarding rather than immediate headcount reductions. Smaller operators can compete: Mid-size operators, those with fewer than 100 technicians, are already closing the gap with larger competitors using voice and vision AI tools.





These findings reinforce Unilog.SC’s view that AI is transforming how service supply chains make decisions by improving visibility, accelerating diagnosis, and enabling faster, more informed actions. However, delivering on service commitments remains a supply chain execution challenge requiring effective network design, inventory strategy, and human expertise.

The full July 2026 industry report, including the interview with Tas Hirani, Global Director of Enablement at Aquant, is available here . To learn more about Unilog.SC, visit unilog.company .

About Unilog.SC

Unilog.SC is a global supply chain orchestration and execution company delivering end-to-end logistics and fulfillment solutions through its advanced Logivice™ control tower platform and Ucontrol™ real-time visibility and smart tracking platform. Operating across 500+ active storage locations worldwide, Unilog.SC provides real-time visibility, inventory and order management, reverse logistics, and a broad range of value-added and global trade services including kitting, relabeling, repairs, and compliance support. Recognized by Gartner® as one of the top 17 global service providers included in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), Unilog helps organizations simplify complex global operations, improve resilience, and scale with confidence.

Serving industries such as high-tech, cybersecurity, medical equipment, telecommunications, automotive, semiconductors, printing, data centers, and energy, Unilog.SC combines advanced technology with experienced supply chain professionals to transform operational complexity into business growth. Headquartered in Lynbrook, New York, Unilog.SC enables organizations worldwide to achieve greater visibility, agility, and execution across their supply chains. Visit: unilog.company

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