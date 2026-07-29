Flyte Partners with LDV at The Maidstone to Elevate Luxury Travel to the Hamptons

Exclusive Partnership Offers The Maidstone Guests Access and Savings on Flyte's Private Travel Services

Collaboration Marks the Beginning of a Long-Term Relationship Connecting Luxury Hospitality with Modern Private Aviation

FORT MILL, S.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) ("VTAK" or the "Company"), today announced a strategic partnership with The Maidstone, one of the Hamptons' most iconic luxury boutique hotels, bringing Flyte's private aviation experience directly to The Maidstone's guests.

Through the partnership, guests of The Maidstone will receive exclusive preferred pricing with Flyte when traveling to the Hamptons, creating a seamless luxury travel experience from departure to arrival. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to exceptional hospitality and personalized service while introducing a more efficient way for travelers to reach one of the country's premier summer destinations.

The partnership marks another milestone in Flyte's strategy to establish itself as a leading transportation partner throughout the Hamptons by aligning with the region's most respected hospitality, lifestyle, and luxury brands.

"The Maidstone has long been a staple of the Hamptons experience, and we're incredibly proud to partner with a property that represents the character, hospitality, and culture of the East End," said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flyte. "This partnership is about more than offering transportation. It's about becoming part of the guest experience from the moment a trip begins. We believe this is the foundation of a long and meaningful relationship between our two brands."

As Flyte continues expanding its network of strategic partnerships, the Company is focused on creating meaningful integrations with destinations where its customers spend their time. By working directly with premier hospitality partners, Flyte is embedding itself into the fabric of the Hamptons while delivering a seamless travel experience for guests seeking a faster, more convenient alternative to traditional transportation.

The partnership also reflects Flyte's continued investment in the Northeast, where the Company operates a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets serving high-demand destinations including East Hampton, Montauk, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod, and other popular seasonal markets. Through its technology-enabled booking platform and standardized pricing on select routes, Flyte continues to modernize short-haul private aviation while making the experience more accessible to travelers.

Guests of The Maidstone will receive exclusive access to Flyte's preferred travel offers through a dedicated partnership landing page, allowing them to take advantage of the special offering when booking future flights to and from the Hamptons.

About Flyte

Flyte is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul travel throughout the United States. Through its technology-enabled booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, and growing network of strategic partners, Flyte is delivering a faster, safer, and more convenient private aviation experience.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .

About LDV at The Maidstone

LDV At The Maidstone is an iconic boutique hotel located in the heart of East Hampton, New York. Blending timeless Hamptons charm with modern luxury, the property offers thoughtfully designed accommodations, exceptional hospitality, and curated experiences that have made it a beloved destination for visitors seeking an authentic East End escape. A beloved East Hampton institution for more than 150 years, the historic property reopened in Summer 2024 under the vision and stewardship of LDV Hospitality. LDV Hospitality took over the property with a full renovation and uplift, bringing the best of La Dolce Vita out East and reintroducing the hotel as LDV At The Maidstone.

For more information, visit https://themaidstone.com/ .

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar expressions are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information regarding these risks.

Contact

Investor Relations

IR@CatheterPrecision.com

973-691-2000