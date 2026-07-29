Eliyan Achieves Unicorn Status with $145 Million Series C to Advance Electro-optical Interconnects for AI Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliyan Corporation, a leader in foundational connectivity technologies enabling next-generation AI compute, memory, and networking systems, today announced it has completed its Series C with a total of $145 million at a $1 billion valuation. The oversubscribed round was led by Seligman Ventures, with participation from additional new and existing investors, including two new strategic investors: Cisco Investments and Lumentum. The latest addition to Eliyan’s strategic investor list is further testament to Eliyan’s technology fit at major hyperscalers, chip developers, memory suppliers, and optical module providers.

As part of the financing, veteran technology investor and operator Umesh Padval, Managing Partner of Seligman Ventures, will join Eliyan’s Board of Directors.

The funding positions the company to expand into the rapidly growing electro-optical interconnect technology market. It reinforces growing industry confidence in Eliyan’s differentiated approach and the company’s progress toward commercializing a diverse range of electrical and optical AI infrastructure architectures to meet unprecedented performance scaling, bandwidth density, high link reliability, and power efficiency requirements.

Eliyan’s Die-to-Die, Chip-to-Chip, and Rack-to-Rack chiplet interconnect technologies are designed to address the increasingly complex connectivity demands of next-generation AI systems spanning advanced package-level integration, multi-package scale-up architectures, memory expansion, and emerging high-bandwidth infrastructure fabrics. As AI infrastructure scales from single accelerators to rack-scale and cluster-scale systems, interconnect bandwidth, memory capacity, and power efficiency are increasingly becoming primary constraints on system performance.

Technology Platform: Electro-Optical Interconnect Architecture

Eliyan's technologies are designed to eliminate these bottlenecks by enabling efficient communication across compute, memory, and electro-optical domains. The company’s silicon-proven NuLink™ PHYs and NuGear™ chiplet families provide scalable connectivity solutions optimized to address the growing challenges of I/O, memory, and power “walls” in AI scale-up and scale-in networks. Its expansion into optical interconnect will complement its existing strengths in electrical interconnect as it supports the industry transition toward increasingly heterogeneous, co-packaged, and bandwidth-intensive compute fabrics. Together, these capabilities position Eliyan’s platform to span the full continuum of AI infrastructure connectivity from intra-package electrical interconnects to system-level optical fabrics supporting the industry’s transition toward larger, more distributed, and more power-efficient AI compute systems.

The financing will be used to expand Eliyan’s development efforts of its next-generation interconnect technologies and products, expand ecosystem partnerships, and scale manufacturing. It follows significant commercial momentum across leading hyperscale, AI accelerator, memory, and infrastructure customers evaluating or deploying Eliyan technologies.

"AI infrastructure is undergoing one of the largest architectural transitions in computing history," said Ramin Farjadrad, CEO and Co-Founder of Eliyan. "As compute, memory, packaging, and networking become increasingly interconnected, traditional approaches to system connectivity are reaching their limits. Eliyan was founded to address these challenges at the architectural level. This financing, together with the support of leading strategic and financial investors, positions us to accelerate product development, customer adoption, and ecosystem expansion as we help enable the next generation of AI infrastructure."

“We are thrilled to partner with repeat founders Ramin, Patrick, and Syrus as they build a leader in high-speed interconnect technology for AI infrastructure,” said Umesh Padval, Managing Partner at Seligman Ventures. “As AI systems continue to scale, efficient electrical and optical interconnects that enable future scale-up and scale-out networks between compute and memory are becoming the performance-defining technologies of modern AI data centers. Eliyan has developed a differentiated architecture to address this challenge, combining deep semiconductor expertise and a scalable approach to the evolving needs of next-generation AI systems. The team’s exceptional technical depth, portfolio of more than 100 patents, marquee customer base, and validation from 12 leading strategic investors made our decision to lead this financing compelling. I look forward to bringing my board, semiconductor, and operating experience to help the company scale alongside the founding team.”

About Eliyan

Eliyan Corporation develops advanced connectivity technologies that enable next-generation AI, cloud, and high-performance computing systems. Its portfolio of PHY, interconnect, memory-expansion, and chiplet solutions addresses critical bandwidth, power efficiency, and scalability challenges across modern compute infrastructure. Eliyan's technologies enable customers to build higher-performance systems with greater memory capacity, improved efficiency, and faster time-to-market. For more information, visit www.eliyan.com .

About Seligman Ventures

Seligman Ventures is the venture capital arm of Seligman Investments, focused on backing technology companies from early-stage through pre-IPO across AI and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and modern data center hardware. Led by Managing Partners Umesh Padval and Ashish Kakran, and CFO and Operating Partner Eddie Ackerman, the firm brings together deep operating, investing, and public-markets expertise to partner with founders building category-defining companies. For more information, visit seligman.com.

For more information, contact: Patrick Soheili Mike Sottak patrick@eliyan.com mike@wiredislandpr.com +1 650-804-6658 +1 650 248 9597

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