Ocean City, Maryland’s Summer Send Off Celebrations Return with Hotel Discounts and Free Beachfront Spectacle

Ocean City, Maryland, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean City, Maryland is inviting travelers to celebrate one last beach getaway before summer ends during the second annual Summer Send Off , returning August 27-30, 2026. The free event will transform Ocean City’s downtown area including the award-winning beach and boardwalk replete with hot air balloons, giant kites, and nightly laser shows, while more than 25 participating hotels and vendors offer exclusive discounts throughout the weekend.

Depending on the weather conditions, the night events take place primarily on the beach between Dorchester Street and 3rd Street, beginning at 4 p.m., where visitors can experience up to eight illuminated hot air balloons in calm skies or giant show kites filling the skyline above the beach, boardwalk and shoreline when winds are stronger. Each evening will conclude with an hour long laser show at 8:30 p.m., displaying light, music, and color against the Atlantic backdrop.

The celebration extends beyond the beachfront festivities offering a lineup of Ocean City’s free signature events throughout the weekend. A Sunset Park Concert kicks off the celebration on Thursday, August 27th, featuring Tranzfusion from 7-9 p.m. featuring a waterfront view and fireworks over the Isle of Wight Bay. To end the weekend on a high note, families can enjoy Sundaes In The Park on Sunday, August 30th at Northside Park. This event features live performances by Fast Times at Shermer High: Back to the ‘80s, children’s activities, ice cream, and a firework finale over Assawoman Bay.

In addition to the festivities, visitors can take advantage of exclusive Summer Send Off savings throughout Ocean City. More than 25 participating hotels are offering lodging discounts ranging from 15% to 30% off select stays, while local attractions and activity providers are featuring special offers on experiences including watersports, amusement rides, mini golf, museums, cruises and more. Visitors can explore participating properties and available offers at ococean.com/summersendoff .

“We still have so much summer left in Ocean City, but with so many families heading back to school, we wanted to provide an event that allowed families to send summer off in style," said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Tourism. "From glowing hot air balloons and giant kites to live entertainment, fireworks and special hotel offers, we're making it easier than ever for families to enjoy one last unforgettable summer getaway by the beach."

From glowing hot air balloons and giant kites to free family entertainment and exclusive travel savings, there's no better way to celebrate the end of summer. Start planning your Ocean City getaway at ococean.com/summersendoff .

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Ocean City, Maryland is a coastal beach town in Worcester County that stretches 10 miles from the Inlet all the way to Delaware. Home to the iconic three-mile boardwalk, Ocean City offers an abundance of attractions, including amusement parks, 17 championship golf courses, more than 200 restaurants, and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, providing something for visitors of all ages and interests. Ocean City also makes it easy for a last minute getaway with over 10,000 hotel rooms, 21,000 vacation rental condominiums, and easy car access from major East Coast cities. To learn more and start planning your trip, visit ococean.com .

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