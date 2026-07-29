SpringGreen Franchise Owners Kenny and Lisa Gute Celebrate 10 Years of Ownership and Renew for Another Decade

BOONE, Iowa, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen is proud to celebrate franchise owners Kenny and Lisa Gute as they mark 10 years as franchise owners while renewing their franchise agreement for an additional 10 years, reaffirming their commitment to their customers, employees, and the SpringGreen franchise system.

Kenny's SpringGreen journey began more than 35 years ago with a summer job during college. After discovering a passion for the lawn care industry, he stayed on, managing the Boone location for 25 years before becoming the franchise owner in 2016. Together, Kenny and Lisa have spent the past decade growing the perfect definition of a family business, while providing professional lawn care, pest control, and tree care services throughout the Ames and Boone area.

As SpringGreen celebrates its 50th year of service, franchise owner renewals like the Gutes' reflect the long-term strength of the brand and the value of combining local ownership with the support of a proven national franchise system.





"We're proud to celebrate Kenny and Lisa as they reach this milestone and continue their journey with SpringGreen," said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. "Kenny and Lisa’s success is a remarkable example of dedication, and their decision to renew reflects both the strong business they've built and their confidence in the SpringGreen franchise system."

"What started as a summer job during college turned into a career I never expected," said Kenny Gute. "After managing this location for 25 years, becoming the owner and now renewing for another decade feels incredibly rewarding.” Lisa added, "I am so proud of what we have accomplished. We're grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and look forward to serving the Ames and Boone area for many years to come."

About SpringGreen

Now in its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise specializing in lawn care, tree care, and pest control services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build successful, scalable businesses. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

For Local Service Inquiries

Visit www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/ames-area/

or call (515) 432-1215

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@spring-green.com

844-777-8608

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af96f840-db44-40b6-bdd7-275c181e07d4