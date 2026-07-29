Realsy launches AI-powered property evaluation platform through partnership with Restb.ai

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realsy today announced the launch of its AI-powered property evaluation platform through a partnership with Restb.ai, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate.

Realsy is a professional property evaluation product trained on appraisal methodology by a certified MAI appraiser. Through the partnership, Realsy uses Restb.ai computer vision for photo-based quality and condition scoring of subject and comparable properties. Those scores feed Realsy’s adjustment analysis.

“Realsy was built to give users a professional property evaluation trained on appraisal methodology by a certified MAI appraiser,” said Brett Mansfield, founder of Realsy. “Restb.ai’s computer vision allows us to incorporate photo-based quality and condition scoring into the analysis of both the subject property and comparable properties.”

Realsy serves real estate agents pricing listings and offers, homeowners checking equity or weighing a sale, lenders seeking preliminary valuations on low-risk, high-equity properties, and estate and legal professionals seeking a preliminary, planning-stage view of value.

The platform applies appraiser methodology, including comparable selection, paired sales analysis, line-item adjustments and a reconciled value opinion. Realsy reports also show the selected comparable properties, adjustments and reconciliation logic used to develop the evaluation.

“Property photos unlock vital information about quality and condition that strengthens property analysis,” said Tony Pistilli, President, Valuations at Restb.ai. “By integrating Restb.ai’s computer vision technology, Realsy can automate structured visual insights into its adjustment analysis and provide users with a more complete understanding of the properties being evaluated.”

Realsy is a professional evaluation service for pricing and planning. Realsy reports are not USPAP-compliant appraisals and should not be used in lieu of a certified appraisal where required by law, regulation, or lender guidelines.

More information is available at realsy.com.

About Realsy

Realsy is an AI property evaluation platform trained by a certified MAI appraiser, combining MLS and public data with photo-based condition analysis to deliver sales-comparison valuation reports for agents, lenders, homeowners, and estate and legal professionals.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, owned by Clear Capital, is the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate with over 10 years of experience providing image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators, reaching more than 1 million real estate agents. Its advanced technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale, empowering real estate companies with relevant, actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai processes more than 2 billion property photos monthly that help clients turn visual data into structured, decision-ready intelligence. Learn more at Restb.ai.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

Media contacts:

Brett Mansfield | Realsy

brett@realsy.com

Maya Makarem | Restb.ai

maya@restb.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54852701-a5ca-4c37-968e-9c53df1be867

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b847f738-8fb3-4ee4-9833-4f8a765ff623