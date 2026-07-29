Acentra Health Names Srini Surendranath as Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions Management

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Srini Surendranath as Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions Management. This newly created senior leadership role reinforces the company's commitment to advancing its product and solutions strategy, supporting continued innovation, and delivering measurable value to clients.

Surendranath will lead Acentra Health's enterprise product and solutions management strategy and drive the development of differentiated, market-leading offerings that address the evolving health and technology needs of state and federal government agencies, commercial clients, and the priority populations they serve. He will oversee product strategy, solution innovation, market alignment, and cross-functional collaboration to accelerate the delivery of scalable, technology-enabled solutions designed to improve health outcomes and deliver greater value for all Acentra Health clients.

"Srini has a proven track record of helping companies transform innovative ideas into impactful solutions that improve healthcare delivery," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. "As we continue to grow and invest in the future of healthcare solutions, his deep expertise in product strategy, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation will further strengthen our portfolio and deliver even greater value to our clients and the priority populations they serve."

Surendranath brings nearly three decades of executive leadership experience spanning healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and digital transformation. A proven leader in building high-performing organizations and scaling forward-looking products and services, he has extensive expertise in AI-enabled healthcare transformation, client engagement, enterprise applications, SaaS platforms, and advanced data analytics. Throughout his career, he has led complex technology initiatives, organizational transformations, business development efforts, and acquisitions while helping organizations adapt to changing regulatory and compliance requirements.

"Srini's experience bringing together product innovation, technology, and market strategy makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Patty Obermaier, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of Acentra Health. “His client-first approach and proven ability to develop solutions that solve real-world challenges will strengthen our growth strategy and help us continue delivering innovative solutions that differentiate us and meet the new and emerging needs of our clients.”

Previously, Surendranath held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, leading global healthcare initiatives and product strategy, and he spent 12 years at Accenture driving enterprise technology transformation, strategic partnerships, and business growth. Surendranath is a recognized industry speaker who is passionate about developing talent, advancing innovation, and delivering client-centered solutions that drive long-term success.

"I'm excited to join Acentra Health at such a pivotal time for the company during a strong growth period and to bring my healthcare, technology and transformation experience to serve our clients," said Surendranath. "Acentra Health has established a strong reputation for helping clients improve health outcomes through technology, innovation, and deep domain expertise. I look forward to partnering with our talented teams to expand our product portfolio, accelerate innovation, and deliver solutions that help our clients meet today's challenges and prepare for the future.”

Surendranath holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bcf6206-69ab-449c-8696-6dde1c859ad9