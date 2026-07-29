Pushpay Marks 15 Years of Generosity with $15,000 in Awards to the Churches It Serves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement platform for faith-based organizations, today announced the launch of its 15 Years of Generosity video contest , inviting the churches it serves to share how generosity has shaped their communities, and committing $15,000 to further support three of those churches.

To participate, Pushpay customers can submit a short video between July 29 and August 29, 2026, sharing how they've used Pushpay’s digital solutions to grow their ministry's impact, and how they would deploy $5,000 toward a specific ministry initiative. An internal Pushpay committee will select the three winning ministries, to be announced in September. To commemorate 15 years of supporting these faith communities, the company will feature a selection of the submitted entries on their social media channels to celebrate their shared mission.

Since its founding in July 2011, Pushpay has grown from a mobile giving app into a comprehensive church engagement platform, including its flagship products ChurchStaq and ParishStaq . These all-in-one platforms integrate mobile giving, donor management, a customizable church app, data insights, and church management software (ChMS), supporting churches and parishes in their work to disciple their people.

Over the last 15 years, Pushpay has supported over 11.5M donors in their charitable giving journey and facilitated more than $62.9B in total donations for ministries. This growth has allowed Pushpay to expand its digital ecosystem to serve thousands of churches and faith-based organizations worldwide.

“Our journey has always been about supporting the local Church,” said Kenny Wyatt, CEO of Pushpay. “This contest is our way of saying thank you to the churches and ministries that work tirelessly to impact the lives of the people they serve every day. We look forward to hearing their stories and continuing to support their missions for many years to come.”

This anniversary comes amid a period of accelerated product development for the company. Most recently, in April 2026, Pushpay expanded its suite of services with the acquisition of Nurture.io , adding pastoral care tools that help ministry leaders better understand, connect with, and care for their congregations.

To learn more about Pushpay and its suite of church technology solutions, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connections. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com .