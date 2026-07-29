TimelyCare Sets New Standard for Student Safety with URAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Accreditation

Fort Worth, TX, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prioritizing student safety and well-being in the age of AI, TimelyCare, education’s most trusted virtual care provider, today announced that it has earned full URAC accreditation under the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare 1.0 Developer + User Program, setting a new benchmark for responsible, human-centered care.

The designation independently validates that TimelyCare has established the governance, processes and protections needed to use and develop artificial intelligence responsibly across a health care organization. For partner schools, it provides greater confidence that TimelyCare is advancing innovation while maintaining a strong focus on student safety, privacy, equity, quality and trust.

“AI has tremendous potential to make health care easier to navigate and more responsive, but only when it is implemented with safety, discipline, transparency and human accountability,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and Co-Founder of TimelyCare. “This accreditation gives our campus partners independent assurance that TimelyCare has built the governance, safeguards, and continuous oversight needed to use AI safely and responsibly while keeping students and their well-being at the center.”





URAC’s accreditation process evaluates whether an organization’s stated AI principles are reflected in documented policies, practices, and oversight. The review addresses areas including regulatory compliance, clinical and technical leadership, ethical oversight, risk management, data protection, workforce training, testing, transparency, and continuous quality improvement.





The accreditation, effective through August 1, 2029, also recognizes that responsible AI requires ongoing accountability. Effective governance requires organizations to continuously monitor performance, identify and address emerging risks, and clearly define who is responsible for each system throughout its lifecycle.





“At TimelyCare, technology is designed to strengthen, not replace, the expertise, empathy, and judgment of qualified professionals,” said Bob Booth, MD, Chief Care Officer of TimelyCare. “AI operates within defined workflows and governance structures that support human oversight, appropriate escalation, and continuous evaluation.”





“The URAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Accreditation seal shows an organization’s commitment to high quality in health care in the areas of risk management, consumer protection and empowerment, operations and infrastructure, as well as performance management and improvement,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. “We are proud to recognize TimelyCare for their achievement in these areas.”





TimelyCare has held URAC Telehealth Accreditation since 2022. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Accreditation extends that quality-first commitment into one of health care’s most rapidly evolving areas. Together, these accreditations reflect TimelyCare’s continued commitment to quality, thoughtful innovation, rigorous clinical and operational standards, and the responsible use of technology to deliver safe, reliable virtual care and better experiences for the students and campus partners we serve.





About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is a clinically accountable virtual care provider built specifically for education. Trusted by more than 500 campuses across the U.S., TimelyCare combines URAC-accredited clinical standards with a measurement-based approach and a partnership-first model to help institutions champion well-being with clarity, accountability, and real-world impact. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare offers a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. TimelyCare drives clinically validated improvements in depression and anxiety, supporting healthier learning environments.





About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.







Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

gina.katzmark@timelycare.com

+1 218-310-2259