Foreign Buyers Purchased $45.3 Billion Worth of U.S. Homes from April ‘25 to March ‘26

Washington, D.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foreign buyers purchased $45.3 billion worth of U.S. existing homes from April 2025 through March 2026, according to the National Association of REALTORS® 2026 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report. This is a 19.1% decrease in the dollar value of homes purchased and a 14% decrease in the number of properties from the previous 12-month period.

The report surveyed members about transactions with international clients who purchased and sold U.S. residential property from April 2025 through March 2026. This report equips real estate professionals with valuable information that helps them serve their clients and get to their next transaction.

“The decline in foreign home buyer activity mirrors the decline in international visitors and tourists to the United States,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Even a slightly weaker U.S. dollar over the past year, which provides more purchasing power for foreigners, did not induce more activity.”

“Foreign buyers from Canada and Mexico—countries that border the U.S.—bought the most housing units. However, Chinese buyers (from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan) spent the most dollars because they bought higher-priced homes, specifically in California. Florida, with its beaches and favorable winter climate, continues to be the top state to draw foreign buyers,” said Yun.

International buyers purchased 67,100 properties, the second-lowest level since NAR began tracking foreign buyer activity in 2009. The median purchase price for foreign buyers was $465,000.

Foreign buyers who resided in the U.S. as recent immigrants or who were holding visas that allowed them to live in the U.S. purchased 37,600 homes (56% of all foreign purchases) with a total dollar volume of $21.8 billion. Foreign buyers who lived abroad purchased 29,500 homes (44% of all foreign purchases) with a total dollar volume of $23.5 billion.

Canada returned as the top country of origin, bringing 16% of foreign buyer purchases, up from 14% a year ago, while China—last year's leader—fell to third. China nonetheless remained the largest source of dollar volume at $7.6 billion, reflecting an average purchase price of roughly $1 million.

Existing-Home Purchases by Foreign Buyers

$45.3 billion: Total dollar volume, down 19.1% from $56 billion

67,100: Total homes purchased, down 14% from 78,100

$465,000: Median price

48%: Share who made all-cash purchases (compared to 28% among all existing-home buyers)

Top 5 Countries of Origin: Percent Share of Foreign Purchases, Existing Homes Purchased, Dollar Volume

Canada: 16%; 10,700; $5.2 billion

Mexico: 14%; 9,400; $5.0 billion

China: 11%; 7,400; $7.6 billion

India: 9%; 6,000; $3.7 billion

United Kingdom: 4%; 2,700; $1.2 billion

Top 5 U.S. Destinations: Percentage of All Foreign Buyers

Florida: 20%

California: 19%

Texas: 12%

New Jersey: 4%

Georgia: 4%

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes—from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation—visit facts.realtor.

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Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.