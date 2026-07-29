Extreme Steel Inc. Highlights Apprenticeship and Career Development Initiatives to Build the Next Generation of Skilled Ironworkers and Welders

WINCHESTER, Va., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the architectural and structural steel industry, is expanding opportunities for individuals pursuing careers in the skilled trades through its apprenticeship program and partnerships with regional welding programs. By combining hands-on training, mentorship and long-term career development, ESI is helping prepare the next generation of ironworkers and welders for rewarding careers in steel construction. Explore this blog, Built to Last: How ESI's Apprenticeship Program Strengthens Careers and the Industry.

“As demand for skilled trades professionals continues to grow, ESI remains committed to providing meaningful career pathways that equip individuals with the technical expertise and real-world experience needed to succeed. With our people at the foundation of every project we deliver,” says George Skaros, CEO, ESI. “The company's approach to apprenticeship, mentorship and workforce development is critical. Whether someone is entering the workforce through an apprenticeship or graduating from a welding program, we want them to know there's a place to grow at Extreme Steel.”

Through its partnership with Ironworkers Local 5, ESI supports a four-year apprenticeship program that combines paid, on-the-job training with classroom instruction in structural steel erection, miscellaneous metals installation and other specialized disciplines. Apprentices gain practical experience while learning the safety, accountability, teamwork and leadership skills that define ESI's culture. Many of ESI's supervisors, foremen and field leaders began their careers through apprenticeship and now mentor the next generation.

ESI also recruits graduates from community college welding programs throughout Virginia and West Virginia, helping students transition directly into careers in steel fabrication. New team members benefit from competitive pay, on-the-job training, relocation assistance and clear pathways for professional growth.

Max Libaak, vice president of human resources, ESI, says, “Careers in the skilled trades offer opportunities to build something meaningful while developing skills that can last a lifetime. Whether someone joins us as an apprentice or as a welding graduate, we're committed to providing the training, mentorship and support needed to build a long-term career at Extreme Steel. Our goal is to help every employee grow professionally while contributing to projects that make a lasting impact.”

Individuals interested in apprenticeship opportunities, welding careers or relocating to join the ESI team are encouraged to contact resume@extremesteelinc.com to learn more about current openings and career pathways.

About Extreme Steel Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, ESI revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standards of excellence in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

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