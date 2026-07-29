Air Methods, Emory Healthcare Announce Rebrand of AirLife 5 to Emory Flight

KENNESAW, GA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, announced that AirLife Georgia 5, based in Kennesaw, has been rebranded as Emory Flight 1 --- as the base received a new H145 helicopter to allow for expanded in-flight critical care transport.

“This collaboration joins a national leader in air medicine with a national healthcare leader in ground medicine,” says Air Methods Regional Sales Director Zach Nicholson. “Having two organizations that continue to push themselves to enhance treatment options will ensure that our shared patients receive the best possible care from industry-leading clinicians, regardless of where they are located in Georgia or surrounding states.”

The Kennesaw base is staffed by Air Methods’ highly trained pilots, clinicians, and mechanics. The new aircraft will be large enough to transport Emory Healthcare specialty teams throughout the region, as well as carry specialized medical equipment, including baby pods for infant transports and large equipment to support complex cardiac patient transports. Crews will also carry blood products for in-flight administration of patients experiencing severe blood loss and at risk for hemorrhagic shock.

"The addition of Emory Flight 1 represents an important investment in how we connect patients to the specialized care they need throughout the region,” says Heather Brooks, RN, BSN, senior vice president of the Emory Healthcare Capacity Command Center. “As Emory Healthcare continues to expand access to advanced services across Georgia, this aircraft strengthens our ability to rapidly transport critically ill patients, deploy specialty care teams and support time-sensitive interventions. Through our collaboration with Air Methods, we are enhancing our capacity to deliver the highest level of care while improving access for the communities we serve."

The aircraft will also act as an extension of Emory Healthcare’s industry-leading Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) program, the most advanced form of life support for individuals with heart or lung failure. Air Methods clinicians are trained to care for patients needing ECMO treatment and will work with Emory Healthcare’s ECMO team to expand that coverage beyond traditional healthcare settings.

The collaboration returns the Emory Flight brand to the community after Air Methods and Emory Healthcare previously operated co-branded bases in Griffin, Jefferson, and Cartersville. In addition to the Emory Flight base in Kennesaw, Air Methods will continue to operate AirLife Georgia bases in Griffin, Cornelia, Jasper, Newnan, Covington, and Blairsville. Air Methods also has Lifestar-branded bases in Springfield and Hinesville.

AirLife Georgia’s commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by its Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) accreditation—the highest standards in safety, clinical practice, quality assurance, and training in the industry. The program is equipped to provide ICU-level care in flight, including the ability to administer blood either in the air or at the scene of an accident.

In addition to providing high-quality critical care, AirLife Georgia is in-network with most major insurance providers. Its patient advocacy program also works directly with patients and families, regardless of insurance status, to ensure access to care remains affordable and stress-free. Prepaid memberships are not required.

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