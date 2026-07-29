Walmart Canada, Associates and Customers Raise $7.2 Million to Support Children’s Hospitals Across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walmart Canada, associates and customers came together once again this spring, raising $7.2 million to support children’s hospital foundations across the country. The funds raised will help provide life-changing equipment, advance groundbreaking research, support specialized training and enhance programs that give children access to the care they need close to home.

For more than 32 years, Walmart Canada, its associates and customers have supported Children’s Miracle Network, raising and donating more than $250 million since 1994. Every dollar raised stays local, directly supporting children’s hospital foundations in communities across Canada.

This year’s campaign, which ran from May 7–31, launched with a $1 million donation from Walmart Canada and was supported throughout the month as customers donated in-store at checkout and online at Walmart.ca. Walmart associates played an important role in bringing the campaign to life and inspiring support in their local communities, rallying behind the campaign in stores and supply chain facilities across the country.

“Every donation represents an individual recognizing the importance of supporting their local children’s hospital and appreciating that collectively small acts of generosity can lead to significant impact,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO, Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “Walmart Canada continues to bring people together in extraordinary ways to help ensure our 13 children’s hospitals have the resources they need to respond to the evolving needs of children and families across the country.”

“Each year, our associates and customers inspire us with their generosity during this annual campaign in support of Children’s Miracle Network, coming together to make a real difference for children and families across Canada,” said Sara Gugula, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. “We’re proud of this year’s campaign and how we continue to come together to give back to the communities we serve in such a meaningful way. Thank you to everyone who contributed to help make this year’s campaign a success.”

Throughout the campaign, patient ambassadors visited Walmart stores across Canada, sharing their personal stories, helping associates and customers see the impact their donations make. Behind every donation is a child and family whose life has been changed because their local children’s hospital had the right care, expertise and support when it mattered most.

Kate is one of those children. At just three weeks old, Kate was diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency, a rare and life-threatening condition. Thanks to donor-funded training at McMaster Children’s Hospital, her family learned to manage her care at home. Today, Kate is a thriving teen who loves soccer and horseback riding.

For more information about Children’s Miracle Network and Walmart Canada’s support of children’s hospitals, visit walmartcanada.ca or childrensmiraclenetwork.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $940 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children’s Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® (CMN) raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across Canada and the United States, 13 of which are in Canada.

Donations stay local, helping hospitals meet their highest priority needs, from vital pediatric equipment and innovative research to family support and healing environments. CMN’s fundraising partners and programs support its mission to raise hope, possibilities and futures for all kids. In Canada, Children’s Miracle Network campaigns and programs are delivered by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

Visit ChildrensMiracleNetwork.ca to learn more.

For more information:

Lesley Goldstein

Director, Communications and Member Services

Children’s Miracle Network

lgoldstein@childrenshospitals.ca

Felicia Fefer

Corporate Affairs

Walmart Canada

Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com