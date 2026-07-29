Mothers' Milk Bank California Celebrates August as National Breastfeeding Month with Statewide Community Milk Drives

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of August as National Breastfeeding Month, Mothers' Milk Bank California is partnering with hospitals, community organizations, and collection centers to host 12 Community Milk Drives across California and Nevada.

Eligible breastfeeding mothers can begin the donor screening process, donate frozen breast milk, and discover how sharing their surplus milk can help provide lifesaving nutrition for premature and medically fragile babies.

"National Breastfeeding Month is an opportunity to celebrate every breastfeeding journey and the community," said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President and CEO for Mothers' Milk Bank California. "When a mother donates her extra milk, she is doing more than nourishing a baby. She is joining a community dedicated to giving medically fragile infants the healthiest possible start in life. We invite every eligible breastfeeding mother to attend one of our community milk drives this August and discover how to make a lifesaving difference."

What to Expect at a Community Milk Drive

Families attending a community milk drive can:

Learn how the milk donation process works.

Get started by completing a pre-screening to determine eligibility to become a milk donor.

Learn about the lifesaving impact one human milk donor can have on dozens of premature and medically fragile babies.

Begin the pre-screening process before attending a milk drive so our team can guide you through the next steps and help make your donation experience as smooth as possible.



Community Milk Drive Schedule

Northern California

August 1 – Delta Health Care WIC | Stockton

– Delta Health Care WIC | Stockton August 4 – Santa Clara County WIC | San Jose

– Santa Clara County WIC | San Jose August 5 – Stanford Healthcare Tri-Valley | Pleasanton

– Stanford Healthcare Tri-Valley | Pleasanton August 6 – Solano Public Health – Nutrition Services Bureau | Fairfield

– Solano Public Health – Nutrition Services Bureau | Fairfield August 7 – Santa Cruz Breastfeeding Walk & Health Fair | Watsonville

– Santa Cruz Breastfeeding Walk & Health Fair | Watsonville August 26 – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center | San Francisco



Central California

August 19 – Saint Agnes Medical Center | Fresno





Southern California

August 3 – Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns | San Diego

– Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns | San Diego August 14 – MOMS of Orange County | Santa Ana

– MOMS of Orange County | Santa Ana August 22 – Antelope Valley Medical Center | Lancaster

– Antelope Valley Medical Center | Lancaster August 28 – South Los Angeles Community Milk Drive | Los Angeles



Nevada

August 29 – Las Vegas Urban League WIC | Las Vegas





Complete event details, including times, addresses, donor eligibility requirements, and updates, are available at https://mothersmilk.org/events/breastfeeding-awareness-month/ .

About Mothers' Milk Bank California

Founded in 1974, Mothers' Milk Bank California is California's nonprofit milk bank dedicated to improving infant health through the collection, pasteurization, and distribution of safe donor human milk. Working in partnership with more than 150 hospitals and healthcare providers, the organization serves families throughout California and beyond while supporting breastfeeding through education, outreach, and donor services. Every milk donor helps ensure that vulnerable babies receive the lifesaving nutrition they need to grow and thrive.