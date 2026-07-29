Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A delayed single-customer project hit ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ: ADTN) investors on May 5, 2026, when preliminary Q2 2026 revenue of $280 million to $282 million and non-GAAP operating margin of about 3.5% to 4.0% -- below guidance -- sent ADTN shares down approximately 15%. If ADTN losses affected your portfolio, your shareholder rights may be at issue now. Investors who lost money in ADTN are encouraged to find out if you may qualify to recover losses.

ADTRAN had guided for Q2 2026 revenue of $283 million to $303 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 5% to 9%. The preliminary figures placed revenue below the low end of guidance by up to $3 million and operating margin at least one percentage point below the low end of the stated range. The Company attributed the shortfall to a delay on a single customer project.

Levi & Korsinsky's investigation focuses on whether ADTRAN investors were adequately informed about the customer project delay before the guidance miss. On a Q3 2025 earnings call, CFO Timothy Santo stated that one customer contributed more than 10% of total revenue during the quarter. On May 5, 2026, CEO Tom Stanton stated, "We entered the second quarter with a positive demand outlook."

If ADTN losses affected your portfolio, submit your information here or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADTN Investigation

Q: How much did ADTN stock drop? A: ADTN shares fell approximately 15% after ADTRAN disclosed preliminary Q2 2026 revenue and non-GAAP operating margin below prior guidance, citing a delayed single-customer project.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns ADTRAN statements regarding Q2 2026 revenue guidance, non-GAAP operating margin guidance, customer activity, and demand outlook before the preliminary shortfall was disclosed.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ADTN investigation? A: Investors who purchased ADTN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses.

Q: What if I already sold my ADTN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ADTN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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