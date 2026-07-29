Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares fell approximately 9% on July 22, 2026 after the Company disclosed a ₹2.4 billion provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches and addressed semaglutide regulatory issues in a Form 6-K update. If that decline hit your RDY position, the investigation may affect your rights now. RDY investors who lost money are encouraged to submit loss details now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations tied to Dr. Reddy’s regulatory statements concerning semaglutide. The investigation focuses on what investors were told about regulatory submissions, patient safety, affected batches, and the market reaction after the Company’s July 22 disclosure.

If you suffered losses in RDY, send your RDY loss information or call (212) 363-7500. WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RDY Investigation

Q: What is the RDY securities investigation about? A: The investigation concerns Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) and statements regarding semaglutide regulatory matters, patient safety, out-of-spec batches, and a ₹2.4 billion provision. RDY shares fell approximately 9% after the July 22, 2026 disclosure.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the RDY investigation? A: Investors who purchased RDY stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being reviewed as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns statements about semaglutide regulatory submissions, patient-safety impact, affected batches, and the financial provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide inventory.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and prices.

Q: How do I know if my RDY loss is large enough to matter? A: There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation. Loss size is evaluated using trading records and the price movement tied to the relevant disclosure.

Q: What if I already sold my RDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees or retainer.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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