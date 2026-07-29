Notice on the cancellation of own shares

On 28 July 2026, following the registration of a new wording of the Articles of Association of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) in the Register of Legal Entities, the procedure for the reduction of the Company’s authorised capital was completed. During this procedure, 765,951 ordinary registered own shares acquired by the Company through share buy-back processes were cancelled.

Information regarding the reduction of the Company’s authorised capital was announced on 24 April 2026, together with the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders, and in the notice on the reduction of the authorised capital published on 25 June 2026: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=1449736&lang=en

According to the data as of 28 July 2026, the authorised capital of the Company amounts to EUR 11,881,749.21 and is divided into 40,971,549 ordinary registered shares, with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Head of the Legal

Arnas Matuzas

Email: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt