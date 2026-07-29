WHITE LODGING BREAKS GROUND ON NEW AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION® HOTEL IN CHARLOTTE’S SOUTH END

Charlotte, North Carolina, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging will break ground this month on a new Autograph Collection® hotel in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, marking the company’s fifth Autograph property in its national portfolio of more than 60 hotels. Situated at South Tryon Street and Bland Street – at the heart of Charlotte’s fastest-growing mixed-use corridors – the project is the first full-service lifestyle hotel in South End and underscores White Lodging’s long-term commitment to Charlotte as a priority growth market.

A WELLNESS-FORWARD VISION FOR SOUTH END

Designed to meet the expectations of today’s discerning traveler, the 295-room luxury hotel will feature a wellness-forward hospitality experience, nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and a chef-driven, ground-floor restaurant. A signature open-air pool deck on the hotel’s fifth floor will anchor the guest experience with amenities rarely found in an urban hotel setting, including a public steam sauna, plus cold- and hot-plunge pools, complemented by dedicated wellness programming and a spa. The expansive open-air deck will also include a restaurant and bar accessible by a dedicated ground-floor elevator. Together they are designed to serve as a community anchor in the South End neighborhood.

“Charlotte’s South End represents exactly the kind of vibrant, experience-driven neighborhood where an Autograph Collection hotel can truly thrive,” said Conner White, Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer White Lodging. “Our investment here will reflect the same commitment to quality and community that has defined our work in uptown Charlotte with the J.W. Marriott.”

White Lodging has assembled an experienced team of design and construction professionals to deliver the South End project. The hotel is expected to open in late 2028.

BUILDING ON A CHARLOTTE SUCCESS

White Lodging’s groundbreaking in South End builds on a commitment to Charlotte as a long-term priority market. The company developed the luxury JW Marriott Charlotte in Uptown along with its celebrated restaurant concepts, Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, Caroline’s Oyster Bar, and Aura Rooftop. Since opening, the hotel and dining venues have earned significant local and regional recognition, reinforcing White Lodging’s focus on creating destination experiences rather than simply adding rooms to a market.

South End’s evolution from an industrial district into Charlotte’s most coveted mixed-use neighborhood has created significant unmet demand for upscale hotel accommodations. The neighborhood currently has only one select-service hotel, leaving corporate clients, leisure visitors, and the area’s rapidly growing base of technology and creative-sector tenants without a premium lodging option directly within the district.

“The South End market has matured to a point where a project of this caliber is not only viable, but essential,” White added. “We see tremendous opportunity to serve guests with a property that is deeply connected to the neighborhood’s energy and identity.”

General Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie Architect Abeyta Architecture Studio & Corgan Architects Interior Designer Looney & Associates Brand Autograph Collection® by Marriott

ABOUT WHITE LODGING

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of hotels and restaurants in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 independently branded, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging is a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 of J.D. Power’s Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing of hotel management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. A biography and documentary film about White Lodging and its founder can be accessed at https://www.whitelodging.com/about/our-founder.

ABOUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION® HOTELS

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 340 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

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