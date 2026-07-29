Information on shares, voting rights and the size of its authorised capital

On 28 July 2026, a new wording of the Articles of Association of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities, thereby completing the procedure for the reduction of the authorised capital of the Company, during which 765,951 ordinary registered own shares acquired by the Company through share buy-back processes were cancelled.

Taking this into account and pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares, the size of its authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000121865 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 40,971,549 Authorised capital, EUR 11,881,749.21 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 40,971,549





























The person authorised to provide additional information:

Head of the Legal

Arnas Matuzas

Email: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt



