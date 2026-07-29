One year in, BCC Research's AI vertical maps a $2.5 trillion market from infrastructure to industry impact

Boston, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August BCC Research will celebrate one year since launching its fifth research vertical, Artificial Intelligence, to answer the question nearly every organization was wrestling with: how will AI reshape my market, and where do I stand. Nearly twelve months later, that vertical has grown into a connected intelligence system that tracks AI adoption, disruption, real world use cases, and investment across 25 industry categories and roughly 70 countries.

At the center of the vertical sit the Core Four quarterly reports: AI Adoption, AI Disruption, AI Use Case, and AI Investment and Spend. Around them, BCC Research publishes about 20 Pulse Reports each month, short and hyper specific studies on individual niches and use cases, alongside a monthly AI Sentiment Index that now carries enough history to reveal trends year over year.

The picture those reports paint is one of structural change rather than experimentation. BCC Research's AI Investment and Spend report projects global AI spend will reach $2.5 trillion by the end of 2026, a 44 percent jump from 2025, with fewer deals but larger check sizes. The AI Adoption report documents an IBM program that reported an average 45 percent productivity gain across 6,000 early adopters. The AI Disruption report finds that finance, logistics, and digital health are no longer simply adopting AI tools, they are reorganizing how they compete and capture value.

There is scale behind that output. In its first year, the AI vertical published nearly 200 reports, spanning 180 AI Impact and market studies plus 15 monthly AI Sentiment Index editions across all five BCC Research verticals. That volume, updated continuously and built on a foundation of 55 years of consistent research methodology, makes BCC Research one of the most authoritative sources of AI market intelligence available today.

“A year ago, buyers were asking us for a single AI report. What they actually needed was a way to see the whole market,” said Kathy Million, COO at BCC Research. “The real value is not any one report, it is the suite. When you read disruption, adoption, use cases, and spend together, then layer in the Pulse Reports for your niche, you get a full circle view of where AI is heading and where you sit in it.”

“Across generative AI, AI infrastructure, and enterprise AI, we are watching the market move from pilots to organization wide deployment,” said Sachin Ashok, a technology industry analyst at BCC Research. “Every figure we publish is triangulated against primary interviews, our data repository, and validated sources before it reaches a client, so leaders can act on it with confidence.”

The Artificial Intelligence vertical joins BCC Research's four established collections across Life Sciences, Digital World, Materials, and Energy and Sustainability. Reports can be purchased individually or accessed together as a suite. Additional titles are already in production, including an update to the global Enterprise AI report and strategic deep dives on emerging technologies.

A full catalog of all 195 titles, the 2026 AI Report Catalog, is available to download at bccresearch.com. To learn more about the AI research suite, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/collections/artificial-intelligence.

About BCC Research

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, for over 55 years, BCC Research takes pride in being your trusted custom research and data analysts. Our mission is to provide businesses with reputable data and market research reports, so that they gain new perspectives into their field and better understand their target audience. We enable companies to access reliable information, accurate forecasts, and actionable insights, so that they may become leaders in their industry.