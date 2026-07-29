Solera’s Global WIND Initiative Recognized Among Spain’s “100 Best Ideas” for Advancing Female Leadership in Automotive

MADRID, Spain, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera’s Women in Dealerships (WIND) initiative has been recognised by leading Spanish newspaper El Mundo as one of Spain’s “100 Mejores Ideas” in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, recognising its contribution to advancing female leadership across the automotive sector.

Globally, WIND reflects the Solera Foundation’s commitment to building a more inclusive and representative automotive industry. What began as an initiative to increase the visibility of women in automotive has evolved into a global platform that connects, develops and empowers women across the dealership ecosystem through leadership development, mentorship, networking and industry collaboration.

This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from one of Spain’s most respected media institutions and acknowledges not only the impact of the initiative itself, but also the growing importance of fostering diverse leadership in an industry undergoing profound transformation. As automotive businesses navigate rapid technological change, evolving customer expectations and workforce challenges, creating greater opportunities for women to lead has never been more important.

Today, women represent less than 25% of the global automotive workforce, with representation declining significantly at leadership levels. These figures highlight both the challenge and the opportunity facing our industry. Through WIND, the Solera Foundation is helping create pathways for more women to thrive, contribute and advance into leadership roles, while supporting the development of a stronger, more innovative and sustainable automotive ecosystem.

Ana Izquierdo, Head of Global Data at Solera, said:

“This recognition gives us further momentum to continue promoting female leadership within the automotive industry. The sector still faces significant challenges in terms of representation, and it is essential to create visible role models, support networks and opportunities that enable more women to develop and progress professionally within the industry.”

Jing Liao, Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation and Chief Administrative Officer at Solera Holdings, added:

“True leadership is not defined by position or power, but by the courage to lift others as we grow.”

The recognition reflects the mission behind WIND: creating opportunities, fostering connections and helping build pathways for more women to lead across the automotive industry. It also highlights the importance of collective action in driving a more inclusive and representative future for the sector.

This award belongs not only to the Solera Foundation, but also to the women, allies, dealerships and industry partners who are helping drive meaningful change across the automotive sector every day. It celebrates the progress that has been made while reinforcing our commitment to the work that still lies ahead.

About SOLERA

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software, data and integrated services. Through its four business lines – claims, repair, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera brings together leading brands including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI and Autodata, among others. Solera empowers customers with a one-stop-shop approach designed to streamline operations, deliver data-driven insights and enhance customer engagement, helping drive sales and build long-term customer loyalty. Solera serves more than 280,000 customers and partners in over 120 countries. Further information is available at the Solera website: https://www.solera.com/ .

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