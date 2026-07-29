Ventilators Market to Grow from USD 3.71 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.66 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% – MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global ventilators market will grow from USD 3.71 billion in 2024 to USD 4.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), increasing demand for intensive care and home healthcare services, growing geriatric population, and continuous technological advancements in invasive, non-invasive, and portable ventilators. Furthermore, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in critical care units, and the integration of AI- and IoT-enabled respiratory monitoring technologies are accelerating the adoption of advanced ventilator systems worldwide.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2024 : USD 3.71 billion

: USD 3.71 billion Market forecast, 2029 : USD 4.66 billion

: USD 4.66 billion Growth rate : CAGR of 4.7% (2024–2029)

: CAGR of 4.7% (2024–2029) Largest regional market : North America

: North America Largest type segment : Intensive care ventilators

: Intensive care ventilators Fastest-growing end-user segment : Home care settings

: Home care settings Major growth drivers : Increasing prevalence of COPD and asthma, expansion of ICU infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological innovations in ventilator systems

: Increasing prevalence of COPD and asthma, expansion of ICU infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological innovations in ventilator systems Leading companies: ResMed (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

Why This Market Matters

Respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) continue to place a significant burden on healthcare systems worldwide. Rising pollution levels, an aging global population, and increasing incidences of chronic respiratory illnesses are driving demand for advanced respiratory support systems. In addition, healthcare providers are investing in intensive care infrastructure, while the growing preference for home-based respiratory care is creating new opportunities for ventilator manufacturers. Continued innovation in AI-enabled monitoring, portable ventilators, and hybrid ventilation technologies is further transforming patient care.

Market Overview

The ventilators market continues to witness steady growth as healthcare providers expand critical care capabilities and improve respiratory disease management. Demand for both invasive and non-invasive ventilation systems has increased across hospitals, emergency care facilities, and home healthcare settings. Governments worldwide are strengthening healthcare infrastructure, while manufacturers continue introducing technologically advanced ventilators featuring remote monitoring, improved patient comfort, and enhanced clinical performance. Despite challenges such as high equipment costs, reimbursement limitations, stringent regulatory requirements, and ventilator-associated complications, the market outlook remains positive.

Analyst Perspective

The ventilators industry is evolving beyond conventional respiratory support devices toward intelligent, connected critical care platforms. Integration of artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled monitoring, cloud connectivity, and hybrid ventilation technologies is improving clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. At the same time, the increasing adoption of portable ventilators and home healthcare solutions is expanding access to respiratory care outside traditional hospital settings. Companies that continue investing in digital technologies, product innovation, and geographically diversified manufacturing capabilities are expected to strengthen their competitive position over the coming years.

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Segment Analysis

By type, intensive care ventilators accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 owing to the increasing number of critically ill patients requiring advanced respiratory support. Growing ICU admissions, technological improvements in ventilator performance, and expanding investments in critical care infrastructure continue to drive segment growth.

By end-user, home care settings are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for long-term respiratory support, rising healthcare costs, expanding telemedicine services, and growing adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies are encouraging the shift toward home-based ventilation therapy.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market in 2024 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of critical care technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and the high prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments, expanding intensive care capacity, rising respiratory disease burden, growing local manufacturing capabilities, and favorable government initiatives across countries such as China and India.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of AI- and IoT-enabled ventilator monitoring systems

Increasing demand for portable and non-invasive ventilators

Expansion of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring

Development of hybrid ventilators supporting invasive and non-invasive modes

Rising investments in ICU expansion and critical care infrastructure

Continuous innovation focused on improving patient comfort, mobility, and ease of use

Competitive Landscape

The ventilators market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions. Major players include ResMed (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Air Liquide (France), Flexicare (Group) Limited (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US), Metran Co., Ltd. (Japan), MAGNAMED (Brazil), AgVa Healthcare (India), Skanray Technologies (India), Airon Corporation (US), and HEYER Medical AG (Germany), among others.

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