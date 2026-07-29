Anteriad Releases B2B Healthcare Marketing Report: Healthcare Companies Are Growing, and Their Marketers Are Ready to Take Control of the Data

New York, NY, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing today announced the launch of “The 2026 B2B Healthcare Marketing Edge Report,” a companion report to its fifth annual 2026 B2B Marketing Edge research series conducted with Ascend2. Drawing on responses from 127 B2B marketers in healthcare, healthcare technology, and health, wellness and fitness for business buyers, the report gives marketers who sell healthcare solutions, or sell to healthcare companies, a clear look at how their peers are winning and where they're getting stuck. It breaks out findings across the United States, United Kingdom and APAC.

Anteriad's report reveals real momentum for B2B healthcare marketers, along with the barriers standing between them and full control of their results:

Growth is outpacing the rest of the market. B2B healthcare marketers hit their goals at a higher rate than marketers overall: 33% compared to 28%.

B2B healthcare marketers hit their goals at a higher rate than marketers overall: 33% compared to 28%. Paid search and digital audio are getting the biggest investment boost. 45% of healthcare marketers plan to significantly increase paid search spend over the next 12 months, and 38% plan the same for digital audio.

45% of healthcare marketers plan to significantly increase paid search spend over the next 12 months, and 38% plan the same for digital audio. Buying groups have taken hold. 43% of healthcare marketers have fully implemented buying groups, ahead of the broader market. The top payoff: higher win rates, cited by 52%.

The report also surfaces B2B healthcare marketers’ hurdles. B2B healthcare marketers report more difficulty optimizing campaigns, getting reliable and compliant data, and having clear campaign visibility than marketers in other industries. Budgets haven't kept pace either. Nearly one third (31%) faced budget decreases in 2026 compared to 2025. Data remains the biggest sticking point. Close to half of healthcare marketers (48%) cite a lack of high-quality or reliable data sources as their top challenge, followed by meeting data privacy and compliance requirements at 44%.

Given this mix of momentum and friction, the report gives healthcare marketers tactical guidance for closing the gap, including:

Data best practices and opportunities

Measurement and campaign optimization improvements

Company leadership and goal alignment best practices

"The healthcare marketers we work with are under real pressure. They have to reach complex buying groups, respect strict data rules, and still drive growth. What our research reveals is that they are outperforming other B2B marketers on both revenue growth and hitting their marketing goals. The frustrating part is that strong performance isn't translating into budget confidence or budget increases, because their measurement capabilities haven't kept pace. B2B healthcare marketers who close that gap will find themselves in a much stronger position to make the case for the investment their results already deserve," said Lynn Tornabene, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Anteriad.

Read the full report here: https://anteriad.com/2026-b2b-healthcare-marketing-edge-report

Methodology

This report is based on 127 B2B marketers in health, wellness, fitness and healthcare technology, drawn from Anteriad's broader 2026 B2B Marketing Edge survey of 631 marketing decision-makers across the United States, United Kingdom and APAC, fielded in March 2026 with research partner Ascend2.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/