Panda AI Officially Launches Its Golden Presale, Introducing a New AI-Powered Blockchain Ecosystem





IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda AI has officially launched its highly anticipated Golden Presale, marking the beginning of a new AI-powered blockchain ecosystem designed to combine artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and a global community under one vision.

Built around the slogan “From Bamboo To Mars,” Panda AI represents a new generation of blockchain innovation, focused on transparency, intelligent technology, and long-term ecosystem development.

Golden Presale Is Now Live

The wait is over.

The Panda AI Golden Presale is officially live, giving early supporters the opportunity to join the ecosystem from the very beginning.

Designed with a multi-stage structure, the presale rewards early participation while supporting the sustainable growth of the Panda AI ecosystem.

More Than a Cryptocurrency

Panda AI is building more than a digital asset.

The project is developing an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that combines decentralized technology with intelligent products, AI-driven utilities, and community-focused innovation.

Its long-term vision is to deliver practical AI solutions for the next generation of Web3 users.

Key Highlights

AI-Powered Blockchain Ecosystem

Multi-Stage Golden Presale

Transparent Tokenomics

Ethereum-Based Infrastructure

Smart Contract Security

Community-Driven Growth

AI Products & Future Utilities

Long-Term Global Expansion

Built on Transparency

Transparency is one of Panda AI’s core principles.

The project’s tokenomics are structured to support ecosystem development, liquidity, community growth, marketing, and long-term innovation, creating a sustainable foundation for future expansion.

The Journey Begins

The launch of the Golden Presale marks only the beginning of Panda AI’s roadmap.

Over the coming months, the project plans to introduce ecosystem upgrades, AI-powered products, strategic partnerships, and continued global expansion.

The mission has officially begun.

From Bamboo To Mars.

Your Ticket to the Moon.

Contact Details:

https://pandacoin.ai

hello@pandacoin.ai

Telegram: https://t.me/PandaAI_Official

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