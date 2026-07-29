PRCT Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Stockholders of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should be aware of the upcoming September 22, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was PROCEPT Sued?

The complaint alleges that PROCEPT made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial condition during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Company:

utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand;

had an undisclosed discount program that artificially and unsustainably inflated the Company’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods;

caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time;

had a consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures that created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst PROCEPT’s customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period;

materially overstated PROCEPT’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of PROCEPT’s field Systems;

was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and

was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.





What Happened?

On August 6, 2025, PROCEPT announced second quarter 2025 earnings, revealing that headpiece unit shipments had unexpectedly deteriorated and reducing next quarter's consensus estimates by 500 units.

On November 4, 2025, PROCEPT announced third quarter 2025 earnings results, revealing that handpiece unit sales had missed the already disappointing sales guidance issued during the prior quarter. During the corresponding conference call, defendant Waters further revealed that PROCEPT was reducing its annual handpiece sales guidance by 1,000 units to allow for the “optimization of field inventory.”

Then, on February 25, 2026, PROCEPT announced fourth quarter earnings results, disclosing the number of actual procedures performed in the field over the prior three years. The previously undisclosed data revealed that U.S. handpiece unit sales had materially exceeded procedures in every quarter since the first quarter of 2023, resulting in cumulative excess field inventory of more than 10,000 units. The Company also indicated it was eliminating its longstanding, previously undisclosed discount program designed to incentivize customers to place bulk orders at the end of each quarter, which had negatively impacted headpiece sales.

On this news, the price of PROCEPT common stock fell from $27.84 per share on February 25, 2026 to $22.69 per share on February 27, 2026, a decline of more than 18% over a two-day trading period. The price of PROCEPT stock has continued to decline as the negative impacts of PROCEPT’s undisclosed discounting program and customer overstocking problems have been revealed to the market, falling to less than $18 per share by July 22, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the PRCP Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PROCEPT securities from February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 22, 2026.

Listen to our podcast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that PROCEPT inflated the Company's reported U.S. headpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods, resulting in investors purchasing securities at allegedly inflated prices.

Do I need to join the lawsuit now?

Not necessarily. Investors may remain absent class members and still be eligible for a recovery if a settlement or judgment is obtained, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.