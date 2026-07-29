Centrino Capital Secures Mauritius FSC License Approval to Support Regulated Global Expansion

Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrino Capital has announced that its regulatory license has been approved by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), bringing the online CFDs trading broker closer to its planned launch under the Mauritius regulatory framework.

The authorization forms part of Centrino Capital’s strategy to expand its international operations through an established regulatory structure. It is intended to support the company’s development as a regulated global broker while reinforcing its focus on compliance, transparency, and responsible financial-services practices.

Centrino Capital believes the FSC approval will strengthen the foundation for its planned entry into additional international markets. By operating under regulatory oversight, the company aims to enhance the credibility of its operations and build greater confidence among clients across eligible jurisdictions.

The regulatory milestone is also expected to support Centrino’s plans to expand its market presence and further develop its service offering across Africa, Asia, and Europe. These plans include continued investment in trading technology, access to financial markets, operational capabilities, and professional client support.

As it prepares for launch, Centrino Capital remains committed to measured international growth and adherence to applicable regulatory requirements. The company’s broader objective is to build a transparent, technology-driven, and client-focused financial-services operation capable of adapting to an evolving global trading environment.

About Centrino Capital

Centrino Capital is a global online CFDs broker connecting traders with a broad selection of financial-market opportunities. The company facilitates access to instruments linked to stocks, commodities, indices, and other asset classes through advanced trading technology and international market infrastructure. With transparency, innovation, and client service at the centre of its operating approach, Centrino Capital is working to create a reliable trading environment supported by professional assistance and responsible business practices.

Website: www.centrinocapital.com

Contact: Communication Team

Email: infodesk@centrinocapital.com

Phone: +44 800 031 8653

Location: Tbilisi, Georgia

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your financial situation and seek independent advice if needed. Centrino Capital Ltd. is registered with the International Financial Centre of Saint Lucia. Services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. For full T&Cs, visit https://centrinocapital.com



