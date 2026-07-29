LUXEED Signs Partnership with Omeir Bin Youssef Group, Officially Enters the Middle East and Kicks Off Global Expansion

WUHU, China, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXEED and UAE-based enterprise Omeir Bin Youssef Group held an official distribution agreement signing ceremony on July 28. Zhu Yingjun, Executive Deputy General Manager of LUXEED International Business Division, and Abdulla Bin Omeir, Chief Executive Officer of Omeir Bin Youssef Group, signed the cooperation agreement, which represents LUXEED’s first overseas dealer partnership, constituting an important milestone in the brand’s global development.





As the premium intelligent new energy brand under Chery Group, LUXEED targets the global high-end new energy vehicle market. Centered on extreme driving pleasure, beyond-class enjoyment, and ultimate intelligence, the brand develops forward-looking intelligent premium mobility experiences for consumers worldwide. LUXEED has fully rolled out its systematic overseas strategy, designating 2026 as its inaugural year for global expansion. Pursuing a phased, region-focused development roadmap, the brand adopts a phased, region-specific rollout plan. It aims to establish marketing and service infrastructure in key overseas regions by 2027 and gradually build comprehensive global operational capabilities.

Founded in 1956, Omeir Bin Youssef Group is a well-established private family-owned diversified conglomerate based in Abu Dhabi. With more than seven decades of local market experience, the Group has built comprehensive automotive sales channels and after-sales service networks. It boasts extensive connections with government and enterprise clients and possesses mature capabilities in passenger vehicle market operation.





This strategic cooperation marks a pivotal starting point of LUXEED’s global journey. Under the joint plan, three brand showrooms will be constructed across Abu Dhabi within the next three years to achieve full regional coverage. A pop-up boutique showroom at Marina Mall will launch vehicle sales at an early stage, while LUXEED’s 3S flagship showroom of the Middle East is scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

Moving forward, LUXEED will further accelerate the implementation of its international strategy. Relying on superior product strength as the core and a global service system as support, the brand will showcase the technological strengths and brand value of premium intelligent new energy vehicles to markets around the globe, steadily advancing its layout in the global high-end mobility sector.

For more information:

LUXEED International Brand Department

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: luxeed@luxeedinternational.com

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