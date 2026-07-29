Tinuiti Named Media Agency of Record for Allies of Skin

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tinuiti , a leading independent media agency, today announced it has been named Media Agency of Record for Allies of Skin , the fast-growing premium skincare brand known for its science-backed formulations and high-performance approach to skincare.

As premium skincare brands increasingly navigate fragmented consumer journeys spanning social discovery, search, retail media, direct-to-consumer, and marketplaces, the partnership positions Allies of Skin to accelerate growth through a unified marketing strategy that connects every consumer touchpoint.



As the brand, based in Los Angeles, prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary with continued product innovation and global expansion, Tinuiti will lead integrated media across streaming video and TV, paid search, paid social, and commerce media—including Amazon advertising and retail operations—through a single full-funnel strategy that unifies brand and performance marketing to drive measurable business growth.

Nicolas Travis, Founder & CEO, Allies of Skin, said: “As Allies of Skin continues to grow, we’re focused on delivering cutting-edge innovation for consumers wherever they discover and shop our products. As we enter our 10th anniversary year, we’re investing in the next chapter of our brand, and we looked for a partner that could seamlessly connect strategic media, commerce expertise, and technology across every consumer touchpoint. Tinuiti’s integrated approach makes them the ideal partner to help accelerate our continued global growth.”

Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti, said: “The traditional path to purchase hasn’t disappeared—it has fragmented into millions of shoppable moments. That’s especially true in premium beauty, where consumers move seamlessly between social discovery, search, retail media, marketplaces, and DTC before making a purchase. Allies of Skin has built an exceptional brand through innovation and product efficacy, and we’re excited to accelerate its next phase of growth with an adaptive strategy that connects every consumer interaction to measurable business outcomes.”

Tinuiti helps marketers understand the full enterprise value of their media investments by connecting brand and performance within its proprietary Bliss Point Marketing Operating System , the ultimate brand and performance unifier, which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. The result is smarter investment decisions, more confident budget allocation, less waste across fragmented media investments, and greater business impact across DTC, retail, and every place consumers choose to shop.

For premium skincare brands, where consumers increasingly move fluidly between social platforms, retail partners, branded websites, and marketplaces before making a purchase, this unified approach provides a clearer understanding of what drives growth—and makes smarter business decisions about where to invest next.

Complementing this foundation, Tinuiti will leverage its exclusive AdCopy AI paid search technology to optimize creative messaging, accelerate search performance, and inform broader cross-channel investment decisions. Combined with an audience-centric creative strategy and an integrated measurement framework spanning paid search, paid social, streaming video, commerce media, and Amazon, Tinuiti will help Allies of Skin connect every marketing investment directly to measurable business outcomes.

For Allies of Skin, the partnership reflects its continued investment in building a modern marketing ecosystem that mirrors how consumers actually shop. As the brand enters its 10th anniversary year and prepares to introduce its next generation of skincare innovation, unifying brand strategy, media activation, retail media, and Amazon commerce under a single operating model will strengthen customer acquisition, improve measurement, and support continued global growth while maintaining the premium experience that has defined the brand since its founding.

Allies of Skin is a hyper-growth premium skincare brand that has disrupted the clinical market by replacing tedious 10-step routines with “supercharged,” multi-functional formulas—such as their virally popular, award-winning Peptides & Antioxidants Advanced Firming Daily Treatment —that pack maximum active concentrations into single steps. Allies of Skin employs a highly sophisticated, multi-channel distribution model that blends high-end prestige luxury with cutting-edge digital commerce. They meet the “skintellectual” consumer across luxury retailers and modern commerce platforms—including Nordstrom, Amazon, Revolve, Dermstore, and TikTok Shop. Like Tinuiti, Allies of Skin has built its success by reimagining outdated approaches and creating simpler, smarter experiences that deliver better outcomes for modern consumers.

This win reinforces Tinuiti’s growing momentum across beauty, retail, and consumer brands, where marketers are increasingly looking beyond channel-specific execution toward integrated partners that can unify brand storytelling, commerce, and performance measurement. As premium beauty continues to redefine how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products, Tinuiti is helping brands build marketing strategies that reflect how modern consumers actually shop.

This latest win builds on Tinuiti’s continued momentum as brands increasingly seek a unified approach to brand and performance marketing. Since Abbey Klaassen’s appointment as CEO, the agency continues to expand its roster of leading Agency of Record relationships, including Carter’s, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, Wolverine Worldwide and now Allies of Skin—while helping leading brands such as e.l.f. Beauty, Instacart, and Liquid I.V. navigate today’s biggest cultural moments like Amazon Prime Day, Super Bowl LX, and the Winter Olympics. Tinuiti also recently hosted Tinuiti Live in New York City, where marketers and industry leaders explored “The Orchestration Era: Bridging Human Strategy & Agentic Execution”—highlighting how AI-powered execution, unified measurement, and human strategy are reshaping modern marketing. Watch the sessions here.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but architects business outcomes. Guided by its mission to “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”, Tinuiti creates immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti’s Bliss Point Marketing Operating System —the ultimate brand and performance unifier—which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media, and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client’s business like its own, making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With more than $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico, and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information, visit www.tinuiti.com .