Result of AGM

 | Source: Northern 2 VCT PLC Northern 2 VCT PLC

29 JULY 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 July 2026 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Thomas Chambers, Mr Simon Devonshire, Mr David Gravells and Ms Ranjan Ramparia.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.10,362,238472,12733,28345,688
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.3p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 10,501,303374,61930,9216,493
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy8,449,366498,1221,467,992497,856
4To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy as set out in the remuneration report8,402,061492,8811,556,680461,714
5To re-elect Mr T Chambers as a Director9,384,906492,881450,589584,960
6To re-elect Mr S Devonshire as a Director9,022,509492,881614,686783,260
7To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a Director8,722,147498,9241,110,164582,101
8To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a Director9,322,554492,881533,646564,255
9To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor9,895,300472,127228,313317,596
10To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor9,795,032937,587155,73424,983
11To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer9,260,344893,240716,27143,481
12To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20069,330,161950,121568,86864,186
13To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer8,946,2031,021,628787,285158,220
14To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities8,786,569898,245951,860276,662
15To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20069,753,835958,209164,24637,046
16That the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account be cancelled and credited to a reserve of the Company9,645,067898,245216,751153,273
17To amend the articles of association8,773,6281,598,414317,800223,494

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


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