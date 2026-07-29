Result of AGM

29 JULY 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 July 2026 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Thomas Chambers, Mr Simon Devonshire, Mr David Gravells and Ms Ranjan Ramparia.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon. 10,362,238 472,127 33,283 45,688 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.3p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 10,501,303 374,619 30,921 6,493 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 8,449,366 498,122 1,467,992 497,856 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy as set out in the remuneration report 8,402,061 492,881 1,556,680 461,714 5 To re-elect Mr T Chambers as a Director 9,384,906 492,881 450,589 584,960 6 To re-elect Mr S Devonshire as a Director 9,022,509 492,881 614,686 783,260 7 To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a Director 8,722,147 498,924 1,110,164 582,101 8 To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a Director 9,322,554 492,881 533,646 564,255 9 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor 9,895,300 472,127 228,313 317,596 10 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 9,795,032 937,587 155,734 24,983 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 9,260,344 893,240 716,271 43,481 12 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 9,330,161 950,121 568,868 64,186 13 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 8,946,203 1,021,628 787,285 158,220 14 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 8,786,569 898,245 951,860 276,662 15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 9,753,835 958,209 164,246 37,046 16 That the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account be cancelled and credited to a reserve of the Company 9,645,067 898,245 216,751 153,273 17 To amend the articles of association 8,773,628 1,598,414 317,800 223,494

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.