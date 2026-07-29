F6S Ranks Life Backup Plan 55th in Health and Wellness

Aliso Viejo, CA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F6S ranks Life Backup Plan® 55th on its, “100 Top Health & Wellness Companies and Startups in United States in July 2026,” list.

Life Backup Plan ranks #55 on F6S’s July 2026 list of the 100 Top Health & Wellness Companies and Startups in the United States. Screenshot courtesy of F6S.

Life Backup Plan immediately follows #53 CVS Health and #54 LA Fitness. Mental wellness brand Calm is #14.

Developed by Galacxia, Inc., Life Backup Plan is an Interoperable Lifecare Platform™ uniting health, safety, care, wellness and critical document management. Its features include automated wellness checks, personal health information organization and sharing, lifestyle, wellness, and symptom tracking, critical-document location management, and tools for requesting or offering community assistance.

“To see Life Backup Plan ranked alongside companies of this scale is remarkable validation for a company of any stage, especially the early stage at which we are,” said Sandy Eulitt, Founder and CEO of Galacxia. “It reinforces our belief that safety is part of healthcare, healthcare is an ecosystem, and people shouldn’t need multiple apps to manage one interconnected life. We take seriously our motto: ‘One Person. One Record. One Platform. Better Outcomes.’”

The recognition builds on earlier independent attention to the company. In August 2025, brand strategist Mash Bonigala published an unsolicited article titled, “Life Backup Plan BRANDEM™ OS Analysis: The $65K Startup That Could Redefine Personal Safety.” His analysis was based solely on the company’s website and startup profiles, without contacting Eulitt beforehand. Those public materials had not yet been updated to reflect Life Backup Plan’s recent addition of its Digital Patient Intake Form or its expansion into healthcare, employer, government, education and large-event markets. Despite working from incomplete information, Bonigala still described Life Backup Plan as a potential “$50B opportunity hiding in plain sight.”

The F6S ranking follows several other recent milestones for Galacxia and Eulitt:

The 2026 Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies® program advanced Galacxia to the quarterfinals, awarding a “B” grade signifying “Great Potential.”

TiE Global Women’s Pitch Competition selected Life Backup Plan for its 2026 Cohort. The winner from each worldwide chapter travels to India for the global finals in December 2026.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) ASCEND LA program recruited Life Backup Plan to apply for its 2026 Phase 2 Cohort, which Eulitt earned acceptance to in June 2026. ASCEND LA is a procurement and AI readiness accelerator guiding Southern California businesses through government contracting and effective AI use.

Eulitt’s healthcare expertise has been highlighted in her Life Science Daily News article, “The Patient as Healthcare’s Systems Integrator,” which examines how fragmented systems force patients to coordinate information, providers, caregivers and services themselves.

Simply Sansu’s expert roundup, “How AI Is Transforming Healthcare in 2026,” featured Eulitt discussing AI’s potential to detect patterns, identify developing risks and improve decision-making across the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Together, the F6S ranking, competitive-program recognition and healthcare thought leadership reflect Galacxia’s growing national visibility as it pursues institutional partnerships, investment and broader adoption of Life Backup Plan.

About Galacxia, Inc.

Galacxia, Inc. is an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business, a California Department of General Services-certified Small Business, and a Supplier Clearinghouse-certified Women Business Enterprise. The company develops Life Backup Plan®, an Interoperable Lifecare Platform™ designed to help individuals, families, caregivers and organizations better coordinate health, safety, care and wellness. Life Backup Plan is organized around the Five M’s of Health and Safety™: Monitoring, Medicine, Metrics, Money and Membership.

For more information, visit lifebackupplan.com.

Sandy Eulitt, Founder and CEO of Galacxia, Inc., developer of the Life Backup Plan® Interoperable Lifecare Platform™.

About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc

Life Backup Plan is a first-of-its-kind, interoperable digital health and safety platform built around the Five M’s of Health and Safety™: Monitoring, Medicine, Metrics, Money, and Membership. The platform provides early detection and rapid response for both illness and emergencies through intelligent check-ins, symptom tracking, medication logs, and passive alert escalation. These capabilities lower healthcare costs by identifying issues sooner, improving diagnostic speed, and enabling earlier intervention before complications develop. For emergent or non-emergent medical interaction, Life Backup Plan centralizes digital medical history, clinical intake data, allergies, family and surgical history, risk factors, and other essential health information in one secure, patient-managed system. This gives first responders, healthcare workers, and care teams immediate access to accurate, organized data that strengthens decision-making and improves care coordination across hospitals, outpatient care, home-based care, and recovery settings. Designed for people of all ages and lifestyles, Life Backup Plan supports individuals, families, aging in place, caregiving, disability support, post-discharge monitoring, women’s safety, dating and travel safety, outdoor recreation, and domestic violence and human trafficking prevention. The platform delivers health-insurance–adjacent benefits for employers by reducing absenteeism, minimizing avoidable health events, and supporting employees who care for aging parents or young children. Its comprehensive design helps hospitals, employers, insurers, and public agencies reduce preventable complications, lower costs, and improve safety, independence, and continuity of care for the people they serve.

Press Inquiries

Sandy Eulitt

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