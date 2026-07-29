Wander acquires team behind Maple, adding Shopify alumni to help build ‘The Shopify of travel’

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wander, the company behind Wander.com , the curated travel marketplace and WanderOS , the direct booking platform for operators in the $4 trillion travel industry, today announced it has acquired the team behind Maple, the family-organization app founded by former Shopify executives Michael Perry and Mike Taylor. The full Maple team joins Wander, bringing hands-on experience scaling Shopify's platform for millions of merchants.

Perry and Taylor previously built Kit, a marketing automation tool for small businesses that Shopify acquired in 2016. Both then served as Shopify executives before leaving in 2020 to found Maple. Now they join Wander to help build the ‘Shopify of travel’, with a platform powering both the direct booking engines for operators and curated marketplace for travelers.

“We're thrilled to welcome Michael, Mike, and the rest of the Maple team to Wander,” said John Andrew Entwistle, Founder and CEO of Wander. “The talent density of this team is second to none, and their experience during Shopify's hypergrowth era is exactly what Wander needs as we become the backbone for how travel operators grow their businesses and travelers book trips.”

“At Shopify, I built products for merchants. At Maple, I built products for families. Now at Wander, I get to do both,” said Michael Perry, incoming VP of Product at Wander. “My journey with Wander actually started as one of the first guests at their original Tahoe location, so this feels full circle. The work ahead, empowering people with the infrastructure to access the world, will be some of the most meaningful of my life.”

Shopify DNA, applied to travel

Wander has been vocal about its ambition to become “the Shopify of travel.” WanderOS gives independent vacation rental operators the same unified, professional-grade infrastructure Shopify gave independent merchants — an all-in-one platform for direct bookings with a conversion-optimized website, automated guest marketing and AI-powered distribution to millions. Wander.com gives travelers access to curated, high-quality destinations at compelling prices — backed by the trust that comes with industry-leading guest satisfaction.

The Maple team helped build and scale Shopify's own merchant platform, then applied those same platform-thinking principles to Maple's operating system for modern families. Their addition is expected to accelerate Wander's next phase: building increasingly powerful tools and products for property managers to directly access travelers globally.

About Wander

Wander is building the trusted brand and technology platform for guests and operators in travel. Its consumer marketplace, Wander.com, connects travelers with the top tier of vacation homes, while WanderOS gives operators a powerful direct booking and distribution platform for their properties. Wander has raised over $100M from investors including Redpoint, QED Investors, Fifth Wall, and Uncork Capital and was founded by John Andrew Entwistle in 2021.

Media Contact

Kyle Tibbitts

kyle@wander.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43d903e2-55ec-4c77-8e4a-ac632f25d336