GL Communications Enhances TCP Testing on High-Speed Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights ExpertTCP™ , an application within its PacketExpert™ 100G Ethernet Test Platform, designed to validate true end-to-end TCP application performance using the RFC 6349 methodology across Gigabit and 10 Gbps Ethernet networks.

Enterprise, cloud, telecom, and data center networks increasingly rely on TCP to deliver business-critical applications. Traditional network benchmarking methods such as RFC 2544 and ITU-T Y.1564 primarily validate Layer 2 and Layer 3 network performance and may not reveal application-level performance limitations. Networks that meet conventional benchmarks can still experience reduced TCP throughput due to latency, retransmissions, congestion, buffering effects, packet loss, and TCP window limitations.

To help engineers address these challenges, GL Communications provides ExpertTCP™ , a comprehensive RFC 6349-based TCP performance testing solution that automates end-to-end TCP throughput validation. The application measures key TCP performance parameters, identifies hidden performance bottlenecks, and helps engineers verify network readiness before deployment.

[For illustration, refer to ExpertTCP-overview.jpg ]

ExpertTCP™ automates the complete RFC 6349 testing workflow, eliminating manual calculations and simplifying TCP performance validation. Engineers configure the test once, and the application automatically performs Path MTU Discovery, Baseline Round-Trip Time (RTT) measurement, Bandwidth-Delay Product (BDP) calculation, TCP Receive Window optimization, and TCP throughput testing in the recommended sequence. This automated workflow provides accurate, repeatable, and consistent TCP performance measurements while minimizing configuration effort.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states: "ExpertTCP™ enables engineers to move beyond traditional packet-level benchmarking and evaluate how TCP applications perform across real networks. By automating the RFC 6349 methodology and measuring throughput, latency, retransmissions, TCP efficiency, and window performance, the solution helps identify TCP bottlenecks and confidently validate network readiness before deployment."

ExpertTCP™ supports RFC 6349 testing on Gigabit and 10 Gbps Ethernet networks with up to 16 simultaneous TCP connections, enabling realistic application traffic generation for accurate end-to-end TCP performance validation. Engineers can perform upstream (Client → Server), downstream (Server → Client), or simultaneous bidirectional testing, with results reported independently for each direction.

During test execution, engineers can monitor real-time progress and analyze key performance metrics including TCP Throughput, TCP Efficiency, Path MTU, Baseline RTT, Bandwidth-Delay Product, TCP Receive Window, Transfer Time, retransmissions, per-connection throughput, transmitted and received frames, and byte statistics. These measurements help identify performance degradation caused by latency, packet loss, retransmissions, buffering effects, and TCP window limitations, enabling faster root-cause analysis and network performance optimization.

ExpertTCP™ supports flexible deployment for both local and remote network validation. In Single Device Mode, one PacketExpert™ 100G system performs both TCP Client and Server functions using two Ethernet ports, enabling local RFC 6349 testing with a single test unit. In Client–Server Mode, two PacketExpert™ 100G systems operate as independent Client and Server endpoints to validate TCP throughput across network segments and geographically separated locations.

Engineers can configure, execute, monitor and analyze tests through a browser-based, multi-user interface accessible from standard web browsers on PCs, laptops, and tablets. ExpertTCP™ also supports Python-based automation and regression testing and generates detailed PDF and CSV reports for performance analysis, SLA verification, interoperability testing, deployment validation and network troubleshooting.

Key Benefits

RFC 6349-based end-to-end TCP application performance validation

Automated Path MTU Discovery, Baseline RTT measurement, BDP calculation, TCP Receive Window optimization, and TCP throughput testing

Support for Gigabit and 10 Gbps Ethernet networks

Up to 16 simultaneous TCP connections for realistic application traffic generation

Upstream, downstream, and simultaneous bidirectional TCP testing

Measurement of TCP Throughput, TCP Efficiency, Path MTU, Baseline RTT, BDP, TCP Receive Window, Transfer Time, and retransmissions

Per-connection throughput, transmitted/received frames, and byte statistics

Single Device Mode using one PacketExpert™ 100G system as both Client and Server

Client–Server Mode using two PacketExpert™ 100G systems for end-to-end network testing

Browser-based, multi-user interface for test configuration, execution, monitoring, and analysis

Python support for automated and regression testing

Detailed PDF and CSV reports for performance analysis

Supports SLA verification, interoperability testing, deployment validation, and network troubleshooting





About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114