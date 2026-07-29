Web3 Is A Joke Unveils “Roast of Crypto & AI,” a New Comedy Event Coming to Token2049 Singapore Week

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Is A Joke today announced the Roast of Crypto & AI, a live comedy event in development for Token2049 Singapore week, the industry’s largest gathering in Asia, which returns to Marina Bay Sands on October 7 and 8, 2026. The show will be on October 7th and is designed as a standalone entertainment night that turns the industry’s own absurdities into the punchline, and the company is opening a small number of founding sponsorships before the full lineup goes public.





The concept is simple, and so far untried at this scale. Rather than another panel stage or rooftop mixer, the Roast of Crypto & AI puts professional comedians in front of a crypto audience to poke holes in the hype, the tokens, the founders, and the artificial intelligence gold rush now reshaping the industry. Organizers are assembling a lineup of U.S. comedic talent and have a major Hip-Hop act to headline a live musical performance, with names to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“For too long, Web3 events have run on panels and open bars,” said Mona Shaikh, CEO and founder of Web3 Is A Joke and creator of the Roast of Crypto & AI. “We are building something people will actually talk about the next morning. Comedy is how a serious industry learns to laugh at itself, and we want the Roast to become the night everyone tries to get into during Token2049 week.”

Interest from potential partners has been strong in these early stages, and the company is now formalizing its first sponsorship agreements. Founding sponsors will receive the highest tier of visibility across the event and its promotion, and only a small number of these positions will be offered before the lineup announcement raises the profile of the show.

The Roast of Crypto & AI is working with 21Rates.com as a partner. Additional partners are expected to be named in the weeks ahead.

Brands interested in a founding sponsorship are encouraged to reach out directly, since availability is limited and priced ahead of the public lineup reveal. Details on the full lineup, venue, and ticketing will follow in the coming weeks.

About Web3 Is A Joke

Web3 Is A Joke is the company behind the Roast of Crypto & AI, a standalone comedy and entertainment event built for Token2049 Singapore week. The show brings professional comedic talent to a crypto audience for a night of sharp, good-natured fun at the expense of the fast-moving, high-stakes worlds of crypto and AI.