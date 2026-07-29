Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (20 to 24 July 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

28 July 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 20 to 24 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Jul-26FR00000732987 72336,5001XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Jul-26FR00000732983 60036,4494DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Jul-26FR00000732988 31536,5430XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Jul-26FR00000732983 00036,4203DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Jul-26FR00000732988 77136,6657XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Jul-26FR00000732982 50036,6279DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jul-26FR000007329814 25040,1734XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jul-26FR00000732985 50040,2005DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Jul-26FR000007329810 32839,8459XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Jul-26FR00000732987 30039,6608DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 07 28_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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