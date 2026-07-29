Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (20 to 24 July 2026)

28 July 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 20 to 24 July 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|7 723
|36,5001
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 600
|36,4494
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|8 315
|36,5430
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|36,4203
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|8 771
|36,6657
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|2 500
|36,6279
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|14 250
|40,1734
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|5 500
|40,2005
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|10 328
|39,8459
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|7 300
|39,6608
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment