Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (20 to 24 July 2026)

28 July 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 20 to 24 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Jul-26 FR0000073298 7 723 36,5001 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 600 36,4494 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Jul-26 FR0000073298 8 315 36,5430 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 000 36,4203 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jul-26 FR0000073298 8 771 36,6657 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jul-26 FR0000073298 2 500 36,6279 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jul-26 FR0000073298 14 250 40,1734 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jul-26 FR0000073298 5 500 40,2005 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jul-26 FR0000073298 10 328 39,8459 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jul-26 FR0000073298 7 300 39,6608 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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