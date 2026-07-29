Forward Industries Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call for August 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, TX, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) (the "Company" or “Forward”), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026, along with an update on its SOL treasury strategy. The Company plans to release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Forward Industries’ executive team will host the conference call and webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: FWDI FQ3'26 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call in option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Forward’s mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, Forward launched a digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company’s Solana treasury strategy, visit www.forwardindustries.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, expected cost reductions, market size and growth opportunities. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the digital asset treasury strategy; the ability to realize anticipated cost savings from the cost reduction plan; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Solana and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Contacts

Media Contact

comms@forwardindustries.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA / Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ir@forwardindustries.com

