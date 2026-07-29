Royal ISD Selects Edustaff as Substitute Staffing Partner, Marking Edustaff's Expansion into Texas

ROYAL, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Independent School District has partnered with Edustaff to enhance substitute staffing across the district, ensuring students continue to receive consistent, high-quality instruction when regular employees are absent. The partnership is designed to strengthen the district's substitute workforce while providing schools with dependable staffing solutions that keep learning on track.

School districts across the country continue to face staffing challenges that can disrupt classroom learning. By partnering with a dedicated education staffing organization, Royal ISD is investing in a long-term solution designed to strengthen its substitute workforce while reducing the administrative burden on district staff.

The agreement represents a major milestone for both organizations. As Edustaff's first district partnership in Texas, Royal ISD will help launch the company's expansion into one of the nation's fastest-growing education markets.

“We're honored that Royal ISD has placed its trust in Edustaff. Launching our first Texas partnership is an exciting moment for our organization, but what matters most is the opportunity to serve students, educators, and families. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service and helping ensure learning continues uninterrupted every day.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Preparation for the upcoming school year is already in progress, with both organizations working together to onboard substitute employees and communicate the transition process. The shared goal is to create a smooth experience for current substitutes, new applicants, and district leaders alike.

About Royal Independent School District

Royal Independent School District serves students in Brookshire, Texas, and surrounding communities with a commitment to academic excellence, student growth, and strong community partnerships. The district strives to create learning environments where every student has the opportunity to succeed. Learn more at www.royal-isd.net.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

hello@edustaff.org

(877) 974-6338

www.edustaff.org