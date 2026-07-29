Regulated information

Half-year report on Pluxee N.V.’s liquidity contract as of June 30, 2026

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Pluxee N.V. with BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

237 510 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€5,949,239

For the first half of 2026, during the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, the following transactions were performed:

Purchasing of 132,463 ordinary shares amounting to €1,529,328 (638 transactions).

Disposal of 416,717 ordinary shares amounting to €1,377,734 (527 transactions).

It is hereby specified that the liquidity contract was suspended as of October 31, 2025, for the duration of the share buyback program of 100 million euros launched by Pluxee from October 31, 2025, until its completion on May 8, 2026. Performance of the liquidity contract resumed on May 13, 2026.

It should be noted that:

In the previous half-yearly report as of December 31, 2025 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: 198,165 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€6,347,475



During the period from July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, the following transactions were performed:



Purchasing of 444,312 ordinary shares amounting to €7,487,635 (2,720 transactions).

Disposal of 416,717 ordinary shares amounting to €7,066,172 (2,358 transactions).



The following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of February 1, 2024 (start of contract):



€10,000,000

This report has been prepared in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, which renewed the recognition of liquidity contracts relating to equity securities as an accepted market practice.

A detailed version of this press release, including the appendix presenting the aggregated data for each trading day of the first half of 2026, is available in the Regulated Information section on www.pluxeegroup.com.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees, and protecting the planet. For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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