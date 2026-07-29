As Indiana's Nurse Shortage Grows, Jersey College and Lutheran Hospital Mark Five Years of Solving It Together

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey College , the higher education institution dedicated to excellence in nursing education, is celebrating five years of its hospital-based nursing partnership with Lutheran Hospital during a public event on July 30 at its Fort Wayne campus. Since 2021, the collaboration has been instrumental in strengthening Jersey College’s acclaimed nursing programs, building a source of practice-ready nurses in partnership with Lutheran Hospital, improving graduates’ career prospects and outcomes, and expanding public access to high-quality care in the area.

The July 30 anniversary celebration is open to the public. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Fort Wayne campus of Jersey College, located at 7836 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The 5-year celebration comes as Indiana's nursing workforce faces mounting pressure. Nearly 40% of the state's registered nurses are 55 or older and approaching retirement, with no equivalent wave of younger nurses positioned to replace them. More than half of Indiana's 92 counties face primary care shortages, underscoring the need for local pipelines like the one Jersey College and Lutheran Hospital have built in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne campus offers a hospital-based Professional Nursing Program culminating in an Associate Degree in Nursing. Students train alongside working clinicians inside Lutheran Hospital, a 396-bed tertiary care facility known for high-acuity, patient-focused care and advanced medical technology. The model pairs classroom instruction with real-world clinical experience, an approach Jersey College says produces graduates ready to step directly into registered nursing roles.

"For five years, this partnership has helped strengthen the local nursing workforce by preparing practice-ready registered nurses through immersive, hospital-based education," said Greg Karzhevsky, CEO and Chancellor of Jersey College. "Our students get to move beyond the study of nursing and practice it every day, alongside the professionals they'll one day call colleagues."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to growing the next generation of nurses right here in our own hospital," said Patrick Dunn, RN, MSN/MHA and Chief Nursing Officer at Lutheran Hospital. "We are proud to help train these students, and even prouder when we get to hire them."

At the 5-year celebration, attendees will hear from institution and community healthcare leaders about the benefits of the partnership, including the crucial role new nurses play and the importance of collaboration between healthcare providers and local emergency services. Current students will share their experiences in the program, and graduates are expected to join as attendance is confirmed.

Community members are invited to attend the celebration on July 30, and prospective students can learn more about the Fort Wayne campus and its Professional Nursing Program at jerseycollege.edu .

About Jersey College

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Teterboro, N.J., Jersey College is a nursing-focused institution dedicated to training competent, compassionate nurses ready to enter the workforce from day one. With 19 campuses across Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, Jersey College has built a reputation as one of the leading nursing institutions in the country, having graduated more than 14,000 nursing students. Its programs combine classroom theory with hands-on clinical practice and are designed with flexible curricula to serve working adults. Jersey College is accredited by The Council on Occupational Education; its associate degree in nursing programs at the Fort Wayne campus are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Learn more at jerseycollege.edu .