HOPSCOTCH GROUPE Press release Activity First Half 2026

Press release

Paris, July 29, 2026, 5:30 PM

Section : First Half Revenue

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Consolited business activity for the first half of 2026

Gross Margin of 42.8 million,

Resilient business performance in a challenging international environment

In thousands of euros

(unaudited) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Revenue 116,606 118,522 -1,6% Gross Margin 42,776 45,727 -6,8%

HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth – FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a leading player in digital communications, public relations and events, today reports its consolidated revenue and gross margin for the first half of 2026.

During the period, the Group generated revenue of €116.6 million, broadly in line with the previous year. First-half gross margin amounted to €42.8 million, down 6.8% compared with the first half of 2025.

Business generated in France remained stable year-on-year, with gross margin holding steady at €31.0 million, supported by a solid performance in the events business.

The entire decline in gross margin was attributable to international operations. Event-related activities and tourism communication projects across the Gulf region have been temporarily suspended pending the end of the current hostilities, after which a strong rebound is expected. This situation has particularly affected Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar and Dubai, where several contracts that had been awarded were subsequently cancelled.

To a lesser extent, activity in the United States also remains on hold due to the unpredictable tariff measures introduced by the current administration, which are affecting a number of the Group's clients.

It should also be noted that Japan delivered an exceptional performance last year, driven by projects related to Expo 2025 Osaka, creating an unfavourable comparison base for 2026.

Earlier this year, Hopscotch announced the launch of Sublime Agency, its fully AI-native agency, designed to harness artificial intelligence to drive creativity and innovation. The agency has already secured a number of significant commercial successes.

With the Paris Motor Show scheduled for next October and expected to generate strong momentum, together with the current pipeline of projects, Hopscotch remains confident that the second half of the year will be more favourable, leading to a satisfactory overall performance for 2026.

At the same time, the Group continues to optimise its production and overhead costs in order to improve profitability.

Financial calendar

First-half 2026 results: Wednesday, 30 September 2026

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 Full-year 2026 revenue: Thursday, 4 February 2027

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Shareholder Contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY - CEO - Tél. 01 41 34 20 56 – pfmoley@hopscotch.one

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant - Tél. 01 41 34 20 51 – jodiekc@hopscotch.one

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About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organization lies in the quality of its relational capital.

With more than 1,200 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organizes its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio.

Media : Hopscotch Media

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Gold medal.

In 2026, HOPSCOTCH was named “European Agency of the Year” by PRovoke Media.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €270,8 million and a gross margin of €98,8 million in 2025.

Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

Eligible PEA PME

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