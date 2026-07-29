Umicore - Transparency notifications by Bank of America Corporation

Transparency notifications by

Bank of America Corporation

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by Bank of America Corporation that it has successively crossed the legal threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments upwards on 22 July, downwards on 23 July and upwards on 24 July 2026.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Bank of America Corporation stood at 3.04% on 24 July 2026.

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 22 July 2026 24 July 2026 0.19% 2.84% 3.03% 23 July 2026 24 July 2026 0.15% 2.85% 2.99% 24 July 2026 28 July 2026 0.16% 2.87% 3.04%



Notifications from Bank of America Corporation:



The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 28 July 2026

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 24 July 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

The notification of the crossing on 23 July contains the following information:

Date of notification: 24 July 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 July 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; downwards crossing of the lowest threshold

The notification of the crossing on 22 July contains the following information:

Date of notification: 24 July 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 22 July 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Transparency Declaration section of Umicore's website.



About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore’s four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,000 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.6 billion (turnover of € 19.4 billion) in 2025.

For more information

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Bart Heylen +32 2 227 73 09 bart.heylen@umicore.com



