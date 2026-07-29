Bosley and HairClub to Unite Creating North America’s Largest Total Hair Restoration Company

Boca Raton, FL and Beverly Hills, CA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosley and HairClub, two of the most recognized and trusted names in hair restoration, today announced the upcoming launch of Bosley HairClub, creating North America’s largest and most comprehensive total hair restoration company.

By combining the complementary strengths of Bosley’s surgical solutions and HairClub’s non-surgical offerings, consumers will be able to access the complete continuum of personalized hair restoration options including prevention, therapeutic treatments, non-surgical hair replacement systems, surgical hair restoration, DNA-driven customized solutions, telemedicine[1], and long-term maintenance. Supported by experienced physicians[2] and hair loss specialists providing expert guidance and in-person care, Bosley HairClub will provide a single destination where consumers can access personalized solutions throughout every stage of their hair restoration journey.

Hair loss affects millions of people and remains one of the world's most common conditions affecting both men and women. Approximately two-thirds of men experience noticeable hair loss by age 35*, nearly 85% by age 50*, and up to 40% of women** experience visible hair loss by age 50. Industry analysts*** project the U.S. hair restoration market will grow from approximately $1.2 billion in 2023 to more than $3.0 billion by 2030, reflecting increasing demand for personalized treatment options. At the same time, the marketplace has become increasingly fragmented. A number of providers, many offering on-line only products, subscription services, or a single treatment option have expanded consumer choice but have also made the decision-making process more complex, leaving many consumers uncertain about which solution is right for them.

Unlike companies that focus on a single treatment or delivery model, Bosley HairClub combines Bosley's over 50 years of heritage and recognized expertise in surgical hair restoration and medical hair loss treatment through the physicians of BMG with HairClub's 50-year leadership in non-surgical hair replacement, therapeutic programs, long-term maintenance, and client care. The combination of these complementary offerings and personalized, in-center care provide consumers with a seamless experience through one trusted platform capable of supporting them throughout their entire hair restoration journey.

The combined organization will leverage more than 100 years of experience, nationally recognized brands, clinical and operational teams, and a network of more than 130 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Together, Bosley and HairClub have served more than one million clients and patients.

"Our vision is to create the future of hair restoration," said Ahmad M. Wardak, who will serve as chief executive officer of Bosley HairClub. "For too long, consumers have had to navigate disconnected providers and isolated treatment options. Consumers deserve access to the right solution at the right time through one trusted organization. That's exactly why we are creating Bosley HairClub.

"By bringing together the industry's broadest continuum of personalized hair restoration solutions, we're creating the industry’s first truly integrated platform capable of supporting consumers through every stage of hair loss from prevention and treatment to restoration and long-term maintenance. Our mission is simple: deliver better outcomes, greater convenience, and a superior client and patient experience."

As demand for personalized hair restoration continues to accelerate, Bosley HairClub expects to increase investment in treatment innovation, digital technologies, clinical excellence, consumer experience, and emerging therapies while expanding access to personalized care that improves long-term outcomes.

"Bosley and HairClub each have exceptional histories and complementary strengths," said Rob Spurrell, who will serve as president and chief operating officer of Bosley HairClub. "Together, we're creating a capability our industry has never offered before. A single brand capable of providing consumers with the right solution throughout every stage of their hair restoration journey."

Bosley HairClub’s leadership team includes:

Ahmad M. Wardak who will serve as chief executive officer; and

Rob Spurrell who will serve as president and chief operating officer.

The official launch of Bosley HairClub is expected to occur on January 1, 2027, following the completion of certain pre-closing conditions. The integration of Bosley and HairClub will be implemented thoughtfully over time while preserving the trusted brands’ expertise and heritage that have made each organization a leader in hair restoration.

"Ultimately, our success will not be measured by how effectively we combine two organizations," added Wardak. "It will be measured by how well we change people's lives. Bosley HairClub is not simply the combination of two companies. It is the creation of an entirely new category in hair restoration, one organization capable of delivering the complete continuum of personalized solutions from prevention through long-term maintenance, designed to help more people restore not only their hair, but also their confidence and quality of life."

About Bosley HairClub

Bosley HairClub will be the industry's leading total hair restoration platform offering the broadest continuum of personalized hair restoration solutions, including prevention, therapeutic treatments, non-surgical hair replacement, surgical hair restoration, DNA-driven customized solutions, telemedicine, and long-term maintenance. Built on the combined strengths of Bosley and HairClub, the platform brings together more than 100 years of experience, has served more than one million clients and patients, and has over 130 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Bosley HairClub is committed to helping people restore their hair, confidence, and quality of life through personalized solutions that evolve with their needs.

Consumers can learn more about Bosley HairClub’s full range of hair restoration solutions or schedule a free consultation by visiting www.BosleyHairClub.com

Sources

*https://www.americanhairloss.org/mens-hair-loss/

**https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4573453/

***https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/hair-restoration-market/united-states

[1] Telemedicine, pharmacy and laboratory services are provided by independent licensed third-party providers. Bosley HairClub does not provide medical or laboratory services, or prescribe or dispense medications.

[2] Professional hair transplantation services are provided by the physicians of Bosley Medical Group, P.C. (“BMG”), a physician-owned medical practice affiliated with Bosley HairClub. Procedures are performed by BMG physicians after the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a BMG physician.

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