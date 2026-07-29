Aptima Scientist Contributes to FAA's First Formal Guidance for Extended Reality in Commercial Flight Simulation

Woburn, MA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima is proud to announce that Dr. Stephanie G. Fussell, Scientist in Aptima's Training, Learning, and Readiness Division, played an integral role shaping the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) first formal guidance for the use of extended reality (XR) technologies in qualified flight simulation training devices for commercial aviation.

This guidance establishes a framework for integrating virtual, augmented, and mixed reality into commercial pilot training while meeting rigorous standards of the aviation industry. Developed to harmonize with similar guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the publication represents a significant milestone in the future of immersive aviation training.

In response to the newly published guidelines, Dr. Fussell said: "This guidance marks an important step toward the responsible adoption of XR in commercial aviation. I hope that this framework will lend itself to the implementation of this tech in other industries.”

"This achievement reflects Aptima's commitment to advancing human-centered technologies that improve learning and readiness in mission-critical environments," said Michael J. Garrity, CEO of Aptima. "We're proud to see Stephanie's expertise help shape guidance that will support the future of aviation training."

For 30 years, Aptima has developed innovative solutions that transform training, readiness, and human performance across mission-critical environments. Dr. Fussell's contribution reflects the company's continued leadership in applying human-centered science and emerging technologies to solve complex operational challenges.

About Aptima, Inc.

Aptima, Inc. is a technology leader in the national security industry, engineering innovative solutions that transform training, development, and performance in mission-critical environments. For 30 years, Aptima has delivered groundbreaking solutions in training, readiness, and human-machine teaming for industries including defense, healthcare, and education. Its intelligent systems enhance decision making, training, and operational efficiency by harnessing data-driven insights and adaptive tools. For more information, visit www.aptima.com.