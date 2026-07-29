Roamly Accelerates Global Expansion with New London Hub, Appoints Mobility Insurance Powerhouse Dan Severin to Lead Global Strategy

Austin, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 29, 2026 — Roamly, the speciality insurance provider of The Ride Platform, today announced the opening of its flagship London office and the appointment of industry veteran Dan Severin as Head of Global Mobility Insurance. This move establishes a UK operational foundation to drive aggressive international scaling, building on the company's large base of professional mobility operators currently in the UK and Europe.

The strategic launch amplifies Roamly's footprint in London — already home to its 24/7 Network Operations Centre powering RV, carsharing, and commercial fleet insurance products by establishing a dedicated UK commercial and underwriting operation, following its prestigious appointment as a Lloyd's Coverholder.

"We've built game-changing technology and anchored it with unshakeable Lloyd's-backed authority right here in the UK. Dan is the ideal leader to supercharge our momentum and execute our vision to redefine mobility insurance across Europe," said Jeff Cavins, CEO of The Ride Platform, Roamly's parent company.

Severin joins Roamly after almost five years as Head of Insurance at Bolt, where he ran global insurance programs across more than 50 countries, 850 cities, supporting more than 200 million customers and 4.5 million partners. Before Bolt, he spent over a decade at The Plan Group leading broking and underwriting governance, and built his early career in roles at Direct Line Group.

"The old rules of legacy insurance simply cannot keep up with the explosive pace of AI and modern mobility. Roamly's AI first platform is reshaping the markets by placing cutting-edge technology at the core while pushing compliance and execution to match," said Severin. "This is a pivotal moment for specialty lines and global mobility, and I'm thrilled to lead the charge as we scale this vision across the UK and globally."

About Roamly

Roamly is a global specialty insurance provider engineered specifically for next-generation mobility businesses. By integrating state-of-the-art AI and automation across underwriting, claims, compliance, and real-time risk assessment, Roamly delivers bespoke episodic and usage-based insurance products across recreational vehicles, carsharing, and commercial fleets. Learn more at Roamly.com.

About The Ride Platform

The Ride Platform believes independent operators are the future of mobility. Our ecosystem creates demand through our marketplaces (Outdoorsy and Ride) and provides the business infrastructure operators demand (Wheelbase fleet management SaaS and Roamly Insurance). Co-headquartered in Austin and London, The Ride Platform has powered independent mobility operators globally since 2015. Learn more at therideplatform.com.

Contact Info



Brittany Graham

brittany.graham@outdoorsy.co

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