New Healthcare Leaders: The Michael Bogdan Scholarship Opens Applications for 2027

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare has officially launched its application cycle for the 2027 academic year. Established by South Florida entrepreneur, medical real estate developer, and business leader Michael Bogdan, the national initiative provides financial awards to undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional promise, leadership, and a commitment to advancing patient-centered care.

While headquartered in Boca Raton, the competition is open to eligible college undergraduates across the United States.

Fueling the Future of Medicine

As modern healthcare experiences rapid transformation driven by technology and shifting patient needs, the demand for compassionate, highly skilled practitioners has never been greater. To support aspiring healthcare professionals during their academic journeys, the program offers a one-time $10,000 scholarship to the winner of its student essay contest.

"Investing in health education pays dividends for entire communities," said founder Michael Bogdan. "By identifying and supporting visionary students early in their academic tracks, we can help foster a standard of care built on integrity, innovation, and empathy."

Eligibility & Academic Criteria

The award is open to full-time undergraduates attending accredited US universities or colleges who are preparing for clinical or administrative health professions. Qualified fields of study include, but are not limited to:

Medicine (Pre-Med / M.D. / D.O.)

Nursing & Physician Assistant Studies

Dentistry & Pharmacy

Physical & Occupational Therapy

Healthcare Administration & Public Health

Medical Technology & Allied Health Sciences

Application Prompt & Evaluation

Candidates must compose and submit an original essay answering the following question:

"Healthcare is constantly evolving through innovation, technology, and compassionate patient care. Describe what inspired you to pursue a career in healthcare and explain how you hope to make a meaningful impact within your chosen healthcare profession. Discuss the values that guide your goals, the challenges you hope to address, and the difference you aspire to make in the lives of patients and your community."

Submissions will be judged on depth of thought, original perspective, clarity of writing, and the candidate’s demonstrated passion for positive community impact.

About Michael Bogdan

Michael Bogdan has built a distinguished career by launching and growing successful businesses across a wide range of industries. His entrepreneurial portfolio includes valet parking services, music and film production and promotion, commercial real estate, and, most notably, healthcare development, where Michael Bogdan has played a key role in advancing managed care organizations, pharmacies, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical research facilities.

Key Dates & How to Apply

Application Deadline: April 15, 2027

April 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: May 15, 2027

May 15, 2027 Submission Portal: Submissions and supporting documents should be emailed to apply@michaelbogdanscholarship.com.



For full eligibility criteria, terms, and submission guidelines, visit the official website at https://michaelbogdanscholarship.com/.

Media & Inquiry Contact

Spokesperson: Michael Bogdan

Michael Bogdan Organization: Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare

Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare Website: https://michaelbogdanscholarship.com/

https://michaelbogdanscholarship.com/ Email: apply@michaelbogdanscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c317b328-516e-4d23-8849-60255ae3ba5e