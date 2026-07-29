Clear Street Promotes Senior Leaders from Within for Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced several senior leadership changes from within to drive growth as it charts further expansion.

Megan Cruse, who spent nearly a decade at Citadel and who has been working with Clear Street since late 2025, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, which includes oversight of corporate development, strategy, facilities, communications and investor relations. Andy Volz, Clear Street’s Chief Commercial Officer, and John DiBacco, Global Head of Markets, have been promoted to Co-Presidents of the firm. Jon Daplyn, architect of Clear Street’s bespoke infrastructure and technology stack, is moving to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Uri Cohen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “We have incredible leaders here and this new organizational structure lets us move faster and more efficiently, to scale with intention as we deliver access to every asset in every market. These changes enable a steadfast commitment to sharper focus, stronger relationships and an enhanced client experience.’’

Michael Stover, Chief People and Performance Officer, commented “We are platforming proven leaders in the roles where they create the most value, with clear accountability across revenue, technology, operations and markets. The strength of this firm lies in the talent behind it, and we will continue to promote exceptional talent where we see it to support our long-term ambitions. Also, since joining Clear Street earlier this year, I am consistently impressed with the inbound talent we have hired as we keep pace with our growth.”

Clear Street has boosted overall headcount this year, with a total of 830 employees, compared with 773 at the start of the year. The Company, which this year has launched a trading app for individuals, added large-scale spot-trading capabilities in leading cryptocurrencies and cemented a first-to-market partnership with prediction market Kalshi, is planning further expansion across new geographies and into emerging asset classes.

Cruse held several senior leadership roles during her time at Citadel and also served as Deputy COO of Global Credit, helping scale the investment team and expand the business into new asset classes. Prior to that, she held high-level operating and investor relations roles at Monroe Capital and Altum Capital. Most recently, Cruse provided operational leadership to portfolio companies, including Clear Street, at the private investment firm White Bay.

John DiBacco’s role as Co-President is in addition to his acting role as Global Head of Markets. As Co-President, Volz has expanded oversight of the Prime Brokerage and Active Trading businesses.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market. The Company is replacing the industry’s outdated infrastructure with a single, cloud-native, end-to-end platform that powers the entire trade lifecycle, from ideation to execution, clearing, custody, financing and settlement, delivering speed, transparency and scale across the Clear Street ecosystem.

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