New York, USA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of ~10% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The radiopharmaceutical CDMO market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the expanding clinical and commercial pipeline of targeted radiotherapies and radiodiagnostics. Rising demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for reliable isotope handling are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to increasingly outsource development and production. Growing investments in isotope production infrastructure, GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities, and global supply chain networks are further supporting market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading radiopharmaceutical CDMO companies’ market shares, challenges, radiopharmaceutical CDMO market drivers, barriers, trends, and key radiopharmaceutical CDMO companies in the market.

Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Summary

2025 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size: USD 3.2 Billion

USD 3.2 Billion 2034 Projected Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size: USD 7.5 Billion

USD 7.5 Billion Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 10%

10% Largest Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: North America

North America Largest Application Segment: Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Category

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Category Key Companies in the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Cardinal Health, Inc., Curium Pharma, Jubilant Radiopharma, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Eckert & Ziegler SE, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., SpectronRx, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc., and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market, get a snapshot of the key highlights @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/radiopharmaceutical-cdmo-market

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market

Growing Demand for Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals: The increasing adoption of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis and treatment is driving demand for specialized manufacturing services. CDMOs help pharmaceutical companies accelerate production while ensuring compliance with stringent quality and safety standards.

The increasing adoption of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis and treatment is driving demand for specialized manufacturing services. CDMOs help pharmaceutical companies accelerate production while ensuring compliance with stringent quality and safety standards. Expanding Clinical Pipeline of Radiopharmaceuticals: A robust pipeline of radioligand therapies and diagnostic imaging agents is increasing the need for flexible development and manufacturing capabilities. CDMOs support clinical-scale production, process optimization, and rapid scale-up for late-stage trials and commercialization.

A robust pipeline of radioligand therapies and diagnostic imaging agents is increasing the need for flexible development and manufacturing capabilities. CDMOs support clinical-scale production, process optimization, and rapid scale-up for late-stage trials and commercialization. Rising Outsourcing by Biopharma Companies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to CDMOs to reduce capital investment and gain access to specialized expertise. This strategy enables developers to focus on research, clinical development, and commercialization while leveraging established production infrastructure.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to CDMOs to reduce capital investment and gain access to specialized expertise. This strategy enables developers to focus on research, clinical development, and commercialization while leveraging established production infrastructure. Advancements in Isotope Production and Supply Chain: Improvements in the production and availability of medical isotopes, including lutetium-177, actinium-225, and copper-64, are supporting market expansion. CDMOs with integrated isotope sourcing and radiochemistry capabilities are well-positioned to meet growing industry demand.

Improvements in the production and availability of medical isotopes, including lutetium-177, actinium-225, and copper-64, are supporting market expansion. CDMOs with integrated isotope sourcing and radiochemistry capabilities are well-positioned to meet growing industry demand. Increasing Regulatory Approvals and Commercial Launches: The approval of new radiopharmaceutical therapies and imaging agents is fueling commercial manufacturing requirements. CDMOs play a critical role in validating production processes, maintaining regulatory compliance, and ensuring uninterrupted product supply.

The approval of new radiopharmaceutical therapies and imaging agents is fueling commercial manufacturing requirements. CDMOs play a critical role in validating production processes, maintaining regulatory compliance, and ensuring uninterrupted product supply. Need for Specialized Manufacturing Infrastructure: Radiopharmaceutical manufacturing requires shielded facilities, hot cells, automated synthesis systems, and strict radiation safety protocols. Building such infrastructure is capital-intensive, encouraging drug developers to partner with established CDMOs that already possess these capabilities.

Radiopharmaceutical manufacturing requires shielded facilities, hot cells, automated synthesis systems, and strict radiation safety protocols. Building such infrastructure is capital-intensive, encouraging drug developers to partner with established CDMOs that already possess these capabilities. Growing Investments in Manufacturing Capacity: CDMOs are expanding production facilities and investing in advanced radiopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies to address increasing demand. Capacity expansion enhances the availability of GMP-compliant manufacturing for both clinical and commercial applications.

CDMOs are expanding production facilities and investing in advanced radiopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies to address increasing demand. Capacity expansion enhances the availability of GMP-compliant manufacturing for both clinical and commercial applications. Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine: The shift toward precision oncology is boosting the development of targeted radioligand therapies tailored to specific biomarkers. CDMOs provide customized formulation, analytical testing, and manufacturing solutions that support personalized treatment approaches.

The shift toward precision oncology is boosting the development of targeted radioligand therapies tailored to specific biomarkers. CDMOs provide customized formulation, analytical testing, and manufacturing solutions that support personalized treatment approaches. Strategic Collaborations and Long-Term Manufacturing Partnerships: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, isotope suppliers, and CDMOs are strengthening manufacturing networks and accelerating product development. Long-term partnerships improve production efficiency, secure isotope supply, and reduce time to market.





Get a sneak peek at the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market dynamics @ Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Trends

Regional Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Insights

North America

North America captured 47% of the global radiopharmaceutical CDMO market revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market worldwide.

This leadership is supported by a well-developed nuclear medicine infrastructure, a robust clinical research environment, reliable access to key isotope suppliers, and a well-established regulatory framework led by the U.S. FDA.

The region is home to the highest concentration of radioligand therapy development programs and commercial manufacturing facilities, enabling sponsors to leverage close access to isotope providers such as NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Cardinal Health, along with an extensive network of CDMO facilities.

The strong commercial performance of radiopharmaceutical therapies like Pluvicto and Lutathera, coupled with a growing clinical pipeline and increasing adoption of precision oncology, continues to fuel demand for outsourced manufacturing services.

Additionally, ongoing investments in manufacturing infrastructure, including new actinium-225 and PET isotope production capabilities, along with efforts by major pharmaceutical companies to strengthen domestic isotope supply chains and secure contract manufacturing capacity, reinforce the region’s competitive advantage.

Favorable reimbursement policies, regulatory certainty, and dependable isotope availability are expected to sustain North America's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

Europe

Europe represents a mature and technologically advanced regional market, underpinned by a robust nuclear research ecosystem led by institutions such as SCK CEN in Belgium, well-established EMA regulatory pathways, and expanding production capabilities for actinium-225 and lutetium-177.

Ongoing capacity expansions, including SpectronRx's actinium-225 facility in Belgium and ITM's strategic isotope collaborations, are strengthening the region's position as a key supplier of radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market during the forecast period.

This strong expansion is supported by the increasing prevalence of cancer, ongoing development of nuclear medicine infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure across major economies such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

China continues to expand its cyclotron network, Japan is advancing the adoption of theranostic applications, India offers cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities along with streamlined English-language regulatory documentation, and Australia strengthens regional supply through ANSTO's reactor-produced lutetium-177, supporting clinical programs that depend on reliable isotope availability.

Increased government funding, a growing oncology patient base, and intensified radiopharmaceutical research are further driving market growth.

At the same time, regional CDMOs are expanding GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities and aligning their operations with international quality standards.

Together, these factors position Asia-Pacific as the leading contributor to future market expansion in the global radiopharmaceutical CDMO industry.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market, get a snapshot of the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market

In June 2026, Curium announced a €32 million industrial investment initiative in France during the Choose France Summit in Versailles. The investment will enhance the company's radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities through the establishment of a new production line and is expected to create 20 highly skilled jobs.

announced a €32 million industrial investment initiative in France during the Choose France Summit in Versailles. The investment will enhance the company's radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities through the establishment of a new production line and is expected to create 20 highly skilled jobs. In May 2026, Eckert & Ziegler SE entered into a collaboration and supply agreement with Thor Medical, an emerging leader in the production of alpha-emitting isotopes for next-generation precision oncology. The partnership aims to advance the development of lead-212 (Pb-212)-based therapies by enhancing isotope manufacturing and supply capabilities, helping meet the increasing demand from biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing Pb-212-targeted treatments.

entered into a collaboration and supply agreement with Thor Medical, an emerging leader in the production of alpha-emitting isotopes for next-generation precision oncology. The partnership aims to advance the development of lead-212 (Pb-212)-based therapies by enhancing isotope manufacturing and supply capabilities, helping meet the increasing demand from biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing Pb-212-targeted treatments. In December 2025, AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. partnered with Ionetix to secure an actinium-225 supply and supplied the first dose of an actinium-225 candidate for Ariceum Therapeutics' Phase 1/2 trial.

What is the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO?

A radiopharmaceutical CDMO is a specialized service provider that supports the research, development, manufacturing, quality control, regulatory compliance, and commercial production of radiopharmaceuticals used for diagnostic imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy. These organizations possess the infrastructure, technical expertise, and regulatory capabilities required to safely handle radioactive isotopes, formulate radiolabeled compounds, and manufacture products in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Radiopharmaceutical CDMOs offer end-to-end services, including process development, analytical testing, radiolabeling, sterile fill-finish, packaging, logistics, and distribution, enabling pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate product development while minimizing the need for substantial capital investment. With the growing adoption of precision medicine and theranostics in oncology and other therapeutic areas, radiopharmaceutical CDMOs have become essential partners in ensuring the reliable, scalable, and compliant production of these highly specialized therapies.

Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market CAGR ~10% Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size by 2034 USD 7.5 Billion Key Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Companies Cardinal Health, Inc., Curium Pharma, Jubilant Radiopharma, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Eckert & Ziegler SE, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., SpectronRx, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc., and others

Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Assessment

Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation By Application: Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation By Service Type: Contract Manufacturing, Contract Development, Analytical and Quality Control Services, Fill-Finish, Packaging and Logistics Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation By Radioisotope: Fluorine-18, Technetium-99m, Gallium-68, Lutetium-177, Actinium-225, Others Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Others Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Introduction 2 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Executive Summary 3 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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