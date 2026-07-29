Palmetto Publishing Releases Jorge L. Rodriguez's Legal Thriller About Conjoined Twins Accused of Murder

Charleston, SC, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Conjoined Justice, a legal thriller by debut novelist Jorge L. Rodriguez - M.S.Ed. The novel poses a question the American legal system has never been forced to answer: how do you convict one person of murder when she is physically inseparable from her innocent sister?

Set in Manhattan, Conjoined Justice opens at 4:30 AM when Detective Tom Marlow is called to the forty-second floor of a high-rise, where housing developer Marcus Holloway lies dead. The prime suspects are Nancy and Lisa McCarther, conjoined twin sisters in their late twenties and talented architectural designers. Holloway had stolen their original designs, claimed the work as his own, and then used a countersuing legal strategy to destroy their credibility and their careers. When Nancy insists the sisters confront Holloway in person, the encounter ends in his death.

The investigation quickly escalates into a national media firestorm. Defense attorney Jennifer Taylor must navigate a constitutional crisis without precedent. One sister is accused of the killing. The other maintains her innocence. With the death penalty on the table, the trial forces judge, jury, and ultimately the highest courts in the country to confront an impossible question: can the law punish the guilty without condemning the innocent when both occupy the same body? The case climbs to the Supreme Court, where legal scholars and justices wrestle with jurisprudence that was never designed for this scenario.

Conjoined Justice will appeal to readers of high-concept legal fiction by John Grisham, Scott Turow, and Jodi Picoult, particularly those drawn to morally complex dilemmas that linger well beyond the final page. The novel arrives at a cultural moment when questions of individual rights, bodily autonomy, and the boundaries of criminal accountability are at the center of public discourse.

Conjoined Justice is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Jorge L. Rodriguez, M.S.Ed., brings a unique combination of military service and academic expertise to the world of legal fiction. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army’s 67th Infantry Division of the National Guard in Puerto Rico, Rodriguez went on to earn a Master of Education in Managing New Technologies from Cambridge College in Massachusetts and a Master of Science in Educational Media Development from Full Sail University in Florida. His analytical training and disciplined approach to complex problems lend a sharp intellectual edge to his storytelling.



A proud New York City native, Rodriguez has been married to Monika Brigitte Rodriguez since 1986. He is a lifelong thinker drawn to questions that defy easy answers, and he channels that curiosity into fiction designed for inquisitive, open minded readers who love a legal mystery that lingers long after the verdict. Follow Jorge L. Rodriguez - M.S.Ed. for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jorge L. Rodriguez - M.S.Ed.

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