Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation Announce its Inaugural Big Dreams Grant Recipients

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation today announced the two inaugural recipients of the Big Dreams Grant Program, a national community investment initiative that launched earlier this year, inspired by Air Canada’s longstanding partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee, and by the spirit of Team Canada. New Pathways Foundation receives the Air Canada Foundation’s Healthy Futures Grant for its initiative “Become” and Women’s Para Hockey of Canada receives the Accessible Sports and Recreation Grant for its project “Future on Ice”. Rooted in values of inclusion, health, and national pride, the Big Dreams Program reinforces the Foundation’s commitment to equity-deserving groups and expands access to sport and recreation opportunities that support that health, well-being and development of children and youth across Canada.





“At the heart of the Air Canada Foundation’s mission is a simple belief: every child deserves the chance to feel supported, included and able to imagine what is possible for their future,” said Eric Lauzon, Director, Community Relations and Partnerships. “Through this exclusive Big Dreams Grants program, we are proud to support initiatives that help young people build confidence, discover their strengths and feel a true sense of belonging in their communities.”

Each grant within the Big Dreams Grant Program, the Healthy Futures and the Accessible Sports and Recreation, provides a $100,000 grant to a Canadian organization creating inclusive sport and recreation opportunities for children and youth. The inaugural recipients were selected for initiatives that use movement, mentorship and community connection to support young people’s health, well-being and development.

Healthy Futures Grant

New Pathways Foundation – Become (Wendake, QC)

The Become the Next Coach sports camp empowers First Nations youth through movement, mentorship, and cultural pride. Over several days, participants build confidence, leadership, teamwork, and life skills through sports, workshops, and conversations with inspiring role models. Each youth also develops a post camp project such as coaching a local team or creating a community training space, ensuring the program’s impact continues within their home community.

“We believe that every First Nations young person deserves the opportunity to dream big,” said Marie-Claude Cleary, Executive Director, New Pathways Foundation. “Our collective responsibility is to provide them with the opportunities, role models, and confidence they need to turn their dreams into projects, and their projects into reality. By walking alongside us on these new pathways, the Air Canada Foundation is helping expand what is possible for these young people, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Accessible Sports and Recreation Grant

Women’s Para Hockey of Canada – Future on Ice (National)

Future on Ice expands Para hockey opportunities for children and youth with disabilities through inclusive “try-it” events, a virtual ambassador series, and a national awareness campaign. Led entirely by girls and women Para athletes, the program creates welcoming spaces where young people can learn skills, build confidence, and see themselves reflected in sport. Families also gain reassurance that these environments are intentionally designed to support youth with disabilities and help connect them with community-based programs and resources, creating pathways for long-term participation and inclusion.

“The Air Canada Foundation grant is instrumental in helping WPHC create meaningful sport opportunities for youth with disabilities,” said Christina Picton, WPHC national team athlete. “With this support, we're able to reduce barriers to participation, foster confidence, and build a welcoming community where participants can discover the joy of Para ice hockey. This programming is empowering for youth to see what's possible, connect with role models, and gain a sense of belonging. We're incredibly grateful to the Air Canada Foundation for investing in a more inclusive future and helping us inspire the next generation of young athletes in Para sport.”

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program (HTP), which redistributes Aeroplan points to partners of the Air Canada Foundation HTP, including 15 pediatric hospitals across the country, Hope Air and the David Foster Foundation. All donated points enable sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2025 Impact Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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