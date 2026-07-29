Saint Joseph’s College of Maine’s Hybrid ABSN Program Opens New Pathways for Career Changers

Standish, Maine, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standish, Maine - July 29, 2026 -

Accelerated learning models help professionals transition into one of the nation's most in-demand healthcare careers.

As workforce needs continue to evolve, more professionals are seeking careers that offer purpose, stability, and opportunities for growth. Nursing has emerged as a leading choice for career-changers, and hybrid ABSN programs are making the transition more accessible than ever before.

Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) programs are designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field and want to become registered nurses without starting their education from scratch. By building upon prior academic experience, these programs offer a streamlined path into the nursing profession. Today, the rise of hybrid ABSN programs is expanding access even further by blending online coursework with in-person clinical experiences and hands-on nursing skills training.

Today's nursing school population is increasingly diverse, including many learners who bring valuable experience from previous careers and academic disciplines. Hybrid ABSN programs are designed to support these learners by combining rigorous academic preparation with an efficient path toward licensure and professional practice.

Beyond convenience, hybrid ABSN programs offer an accelerated route into nursing. Traditional nursing pathways typically take four years to complete, whereas ABSN programs are specifically structured to help qualified students earn a nursing degree in a significantly shorter timeframe of 12 to 18 months. This accelerated approach can be especially appealing to career-changers who are eager to enter the workforce and begin making an impact in patient care.

The demand for nurses, projected to grow 5% through 2034, continues to create strong opportunities for graduates. Healthcare organizations across the country are seeking qualified nursing professionals to help address workforce shortages and meet the healthcare needs of growing populations. For career-changers, nursing offers job security, professional advancement, and meaningful service.

Professionals transitioning from fields such as business, education, hospitality, military service, and technology often bring transferable skills that enhance their effectiveness as nurses. Critical thinking, communication, leadership, problem-solving, and teamwork are all valuable competencies in healthcare environments. Hybrid ABSN programs help students build upon these existing strengths while developing the clinical knowledge and practical skills required for nursing practice.

For individuals exploring a transition into nursing, Saint Joseph's College of Maine's hybrid ABSN program offers an attractive option. As noted by Chair of Nursing, Kelly Hudock, "Potential future nurses will benefit from the knowledge and experience of the faculty. Our faculty have practiced in a multitude of areas and they bring that to the classrooms. Our clinical faculty are actively practicing nurses in a wide range of specialties."

Designed specifically for students who already hold a bachelor's degree in another discipline, ABSN programs combine online coursework with immersive hands-on learning experiences. Dr. Hudock goes on to say, "Our program is unique in that it is hybrid in nature, meaning that some components are online and others are in person. The two modalities complement each other in that students have the opportunity to learn about a new skill and then put that new skill into practice."

With its focus on academic excellence and student-centered learning, Saint Joseph's College of Maine's hybrid ABSN program provides career-changers with a practical and efficient pathway into a rewarding healthcare profession.

About Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Saint Joseph's College of Maine is a private liberal arts college dedicated to providing innovative educational opportunities that empower students to achieve their professional and personal goals. Through its nursing programs and commitment to academic excellence, the college helps prepare the next generation of compassionate healthcare leaders.

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For more information about Saint Joseph's College of Maine, contact the company here:



Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Kelly Hudock

khudock@sjcme.edu

278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, ME 04084