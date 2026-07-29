Office of the Trade Commissioner of Nauru Partners with Dadvan Yousuf to Launch Pacific Digital Assets Forum

Dubai, DUBAI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dadvan Yousuf Launches Pacific Digital Assets Forum to Support Research and International Dialogue Across the Pacific

The Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF) is an independent initiative founded by Dadvan Yousuf to support research, education, and international dialogue on digital assets and digital finance.

Dadvan Yousuf today announced the launch of the Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF), an independent initiative established to advance research, education, and international dialogue on digital assets and digital finance across the Pacific region.

Founded by Dadvan Yousuf, the Pacific Digital Assets Forum aims to provide a platform for researchers, policymakers, academic institutions, financial professionals, and industry participants to exchange knowledge and encourage evidence-based discussion on the future of digital finance.

The Forum's long-term initiatives include the annual Pacific Digital Assets Report, which will examine regulatory developments, market trends, and innovation throughout the Pacific. The report is also expected to include the Pacific Digital Assets Regulatory Index, providing a comparative overview of digital asset regulation across Pacific jurisdictions.

In addition, the Pacific Digital Assets Forum plans to organize the Pacific Digital Assets Conference, bringing together experts from government, academia, financial services, technology, and the private sector to discuss developments in digital assets, financial innovation, and responsible regulation.

"Digital finance continues to evolve rapidly around the world," said Dadvan Yousuf, Founding Chair of the Pacific Digital Assets Forum. "The Pacific Digital Assets Forum was established to encourage independent research, international collaboration, and informed dialogue while supporting a better understanding of digital assets and their role in the future of finance."

The Pacific Digital Assets Forum will work with researchers, universities, institutions, and industry participants interested in strengthening knowledge, promoting education, and encouraging constructive dialogue on digital finance across the Pacific region.

About the Pacific Digital Assets Forum

The Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF) is an independent initiative founded by Dadvan Yousuf to support research, education, and international dialogue on digital assets and digital finance. Through publications, conferences, and collaborative initiatives, the Forum encourages evidence-based discussion on financial innovation and emerging digital technologies throughout the Pacific region.

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